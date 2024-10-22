Why 'The Voice' host Carson Daly ripped-up Michael Bublé's 'piece of paper' meant for contestant

'The Voice' rookie coach Michael Bublé gets up and personal with contestants

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: It's not often that a music business mogul readily gives up their phone number on national television, but Battles-related guilt is a real thing on NBC's 'The Voice'. While obliged to choose Kiara Vega over Mor Ilderton on the first night of Battles on October 21, Coach Michael Bublé hugged the latter and handed him his digits, encouraging Ilderton to remain in touch. "Thank you for everything," was what Mor thought would be his last goodbye. "The advice that I've gotten from you, how much I've learned... God is so good."

However, the candidate was given a nice surprise when Gwen Stefani clicked her Steal button before he could exit the stage. 'The Voice' host Carson Daly tore up the sheet of paper with Michael's numbers on it since Ilderton was no longer going home. He jokingly said, "It was the wrong number, anyway."

Carson Daly rips off Michael Buble's contact number in 'The Voice' Season 26 (Facebook/@michaelbuble/Instagram/@carsondaly)

Michael Bublé found Kiara Vega and Mor Ilderton age-appropriate to pull off a 90s hit

In the night's last Battle, Kiara and Mor performed a version of 'Iris', a 1998 hit song from the Goo Goo Dolls's sixth studio album, Dizzy Up the Girl. According to Michael, he chose to pair the two competitors because he thought it was "age appropriate ... an 18-year-old [Vega] and a 20-year-old [Ilderton] breaking into the world together."

According to Michael, "I think this song is unique, and it deserves to be sung by two people who are as unique as you both are." This is how he chose 'Iris' for their battle duet.

Michael Bublé coaching Kiara Vega and Mor Ilderton in 'The Voice' Season 26 (Facebook/@michaelbuble)

Reba McEntire left in tears after duet from Team Bublé

Reba McEntire, the defending winner, had to pull out a tissue and wipe tears from her eyes during the subsequent performance because it was so dramatic. Reba and Gwen both expressed their support for Mori, but Snoop Dogg declined to pick a preference.

However, Coach Bublé followed his instincts, and Kiara won the battle.

Reba McEntire teared up at Kiara Vega and Mor Ilderton's duet in 'The Voice' Season 26 (Facebook/@michaelbuble/Instagram/@reba)

Michael Bublé had his first steal on 'The Voice' Season 26

In Monday's episode, Michael stole a competitor from Gwen's squad and predicted that she would win the whole competition. Who is it, then?

When Michael tried to recruit Sloane Simon, he remarked, "I was devastated when I couldn’t get you to join my team the first time. As a matter of fact, this very morning I told Gwen that I felt that you may be the winner of this show, and I’m very happy for you." Sloane chose to accompany Michael's squad, despite attempts to kidnap her from Snoop and Reba.

Michael Bublé stole Sloane Simon from Team Gwen in 'The Voice' Season 26 (Instagram/@officiallysloane/Facebook/@michaelbuble)

NBC broadcasts 'The Voice' Season 26 on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET. Streaming is available on Peacock the next day