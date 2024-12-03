Adam Bohanan’s backstory steals the spotlight in ‘The Voice’ Semi-Finals

'The Voice' star Adam Bohanan discussed some of the challenges he had experienced growing up as a Black Jewish person

'The Voice' Season 26 saw Adam Bohanan of Team Reba deliver an emotional semi-final performance of Marvin Gaye's iconic hit 'What's Going On.' Before taking to the stage, Adam discussed some of the challenges he had experienced growing up as a Black Jewish person, an identity that often made him feel as though he didn’t quite fit in. He also reflected on the powerful social message of the song and shared why it resonated with him so deeply.

The audience was treated to smooth phrasing and a soulful delivery during his performance—a signature style of his. While he may not have had one of the biggest voices in the competition, his ability to make a song uniquely his own, coupled with its emotional depth, left the judges and crowd in awe. According to his coach, Reba McEntire, Adam's performance was "infectious" due to how deeply he drew listeners into his music. Gwen Stefani praised his performance as "smooth and relaxed," while Snoop Dogg complimented his polished stage presence.

However, the decision of Adam to share his backstory has raised several questions among viewers.While many saw it as a moment of vulnerability that fostered connection, others felt it might have been a strategic move to garner votes. In a competition as fierce as 'The Voice', personal stories often shape the public's opinion and secure viewer votes.

'The Voice' star Gwen Stefani likes Adam Bohanan's 'smooth and relaxed' vocals

Adam Bohanan was one of the highlights of 'The Voice' semi-finals. He wowed both the judges and the audience with his version of Marvin Gaye's 'What's Going On.' Adam is on Team Reba, and he always brings a lot of heart to his performances. He might not have the biggest vocal range, but he knows how to use what he has. His phrasing and control show off his emotions, making his songs feel special.

The judges were full of praise for Adam's performance. Gwen Stefani complimented his polished delivery, saying, "You're so smooth and relaxed… and completely in control. It was a journey." Snoop Dogg echoed Gwen Stefani's praise, adding, "You suited and booted… you sounded good." Reba McEntire, his coach, described him as "infectious," noting how his charisma and vocal style so easily draw the audience in.

Reba McEntire was thrilled with Adam Bohanan’s Playoff performance (NBC)

Adam Bohanan was called the 'gifted singer' of 'The Voice'

Adam Bohanan has taken a long journey on 'The Voice', from being just a one-chair turn during the Blind Auditions to one of the Top 8 semifinalists. Gwen Stefani, who hadn’t turned for Adam during the Blind Auditions, praised him by saying, "The thing about Adam is that he's a 1-Chair Turn, and then the next thing you know he can do everything. He can do runs, he can be soulful. The guy is just a gifted musician."

Adam Bohanan was called the 'gifted singer' of 'The Voice' (NBC)

'The Voice' Season 26 episodes air on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET