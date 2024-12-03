'The Voice' semis: Danny Joseph takes a bold gamble by ditching his rockstar persona

'The Voice' Season 26 star Danny Joseph's bold risk could propel him to the finals

'The Voice' Season 26 Semi-Finalist Danny Joseph has built a reputation as a rockstar with his rebellious energy of rock music, effortlessly belting out high notes and deep, gravelly tones. However, he recently took the biggest gamble of his career, a risk that could jeopardize his spot in the NBC competition. He notably decided to ditch his signature rock persona and embraced his vulnerable side. He showcased his tender vocals on Chris Stapleton's heartfelt ballad, 'I Was Wrong.'

He wanted to prove his vocal versatility, but his coach, Reba McEntire warned him not to 'overdo' the runs and her advice seemed to be helpful to the singer. Danny delivered a breathtaking rendition while flaunting the perfect balance with his vocals. The NBC show contestant flaunted every note with precision and a well-modulated and electrifying voice, knowing that even the slightest misstep could have derailed his performance. His bold move notably paid off, and he emerged as one of the standout semi-finalists. While most of the contenders faltered under the pressure of the live performance, he managed to flaunt not only his musical versatility but also his courage to push boundaries.

'The Voice' semi-finalist Danny Joseph flaunts his guitar skills

'The Voice' semi-finalist Danny Joseph is known not only for his rockstar vocals but also for his constant companion—his guitar. Throughout the competition, he has consistently showcased his impressive ability to blend his voice and guitar. However, his unique style and undeniable skill have recently proved that he has the potential to make it to the finals.

Danny has been playing guitar for the last 30 years and has been singing for two decades which helped him to make it to the so far. The NBC show contestant's London Underground busking gigs and auditions for multiple shows in both the UK and the USA have played a key role in honing his raw talent, making his journey truly memorable.

'The Voice' Season 26 star Danny Joseph hopes to grab a spot in the finals

'The Voice' Season 26 star Danny Joseph has shared in his pre-recorded package that while he's from the UK, his parents emigrated there from Iran. He also revealed that he previously used to perform in the Iranian church. The NBC show contestant has struggled a lot to reach the semi-finals and his parents are proud of him.

However, he wanted to grab a spot in the finals so that his parents could see him singing live from the audience. Considering the multiple terrible performances, there are high chances that Danny could make it to the next round. He has also received compliments from the coaches as Gwen Stefani called him 'cool'. Meanwhile, Reba McEntire loved the things he selected to play on the guitar.

Catch 'The Voice' Season 26 live semi-final part 2 on Tuesday, December 3, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The new episode will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.