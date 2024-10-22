'TSLOMW' star Taylor Frankie Paul's cryptic post hints at update on Dakota Mortensen relationship

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Taylor Frankie Paul was previously married to Tate Paul

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: Taylor Frankie Paul is fueling speculation that she and her boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, might have rekindled their relationship! On Monday, October 21, 2024, 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star shared a cryptic post on her Instagram, nearly a month after announcing her split from Dakota Mortensen.

The Hulu star recently shared a quote from @Exteme_Quotes on her Instagram Story that said, “Due to personal reasons, I’ll be back with the same man I said I’m done with." Shortly after sharing the post, she deleted it. TFans quickly flocked to Taylor's latest Instagram post, eager for clues about her current relationship status with Dakota. One social media user wrote, "Can someone please tell me if she still with Dakota?" Another fan noted, "According to her most recent story it looks like it." At the time of writing, it's unclear whether Taylor and her partner Dakota are back together or not. However, it appears Taylor may share more details about her love life in the coming days.

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Taylor Frankie Paul raises eyebrows with new Instagram Story (Instagram/@taylorfrankiepaul)

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen split rumors emerged in September 2024

Last month, 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Taylor Frankie Paul posted a dancing video on TikTok, captioning it, "Not me morphing into 2022 me." For those unfamiliar, Taylor ended her marriage with her ex-husband, Tate Paul, in 2020.

In a separate TikTok video, Taylor shared that watching the Hulu show was pretty much a "triggering" experience for her. That same week, she also shared an Instagram Story about embarking on a "new chapter."

'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Taylor Frankie Paul ended her marriage with her ex-husband, Tate Paul, in 2020 (Instagram/@taylorfrankiepaul)

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen were 'working on things'

Following the TikTok videos, Taylor Frankie Paul sat down with Us Weekly to discuss her personal and professional life. During the interview, she revealed that she and Dakota were working to resolve their issues.

“I would say we’re working on things, and I actually have no idea where it goes with us from here. We are not fully together, but not fully done. I don’t know what the future holds with him and I," she told the media outlet. Taylor also expressed that she was "heartbroken" over her romantic situation with Dakota. "It's just a lot. I'm trying to cope," she further added.

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen were 'working on things' (Instagram/@dakota_mortensen)

Is 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' renewed for Season 2?

The answer to the above question is a big yes. Hulu has renewed 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' for another season. Earlier this month, the network announced the show's renewal on social media. "Prayers answered! 🙏 #TheSecretLivesOfMormonWives will return with more episodes this spring on @hulu," the caption of the Instagram post read.

Along with Taylor, the reality show also focuses on the lives of other Mormon wives including Demi Engemann, Jessi Ngatikaura, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Layla Taylor, Jennifer Affleck, and Whitney Leavitt.