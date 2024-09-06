Who is Jessi Ngatikaura? Meet ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star who’s taking over hair industry

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: Jessi Ngatikaura, a 32-year-old cast member of Hulu's upcoming reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,’ embraces the title of the “grandma of the group,” reflecting her nurturing and guiding spirit among her peers.

In addition to her role on the show, Jessi is a successful entrepreneur, owning a hair school and an extension company called JZ Styles. With over a decade of experience in the hair industry, she has honed her skills and built a reputation for excellence. On the other hand, Jessi's personal life is equally dynamic. She is divorced and has since remarried, forming a blended family with three children. This diverse family structure enriches her life experience, making her journey both relatable and inspiring to many.

'The Secret Live of Mormon Wives' star Jessi Ngatikaura owns a hair extension company

'The Secret Live of Mormon Wives' star Jessi Ngatikaura's haircare line JZ Styles features a vast variety of products

Jessi Ngatikaura has launched her very own haircare line called JZ Styles. This exciting new venture features a comprehensive range of products designed to cater to various hair types and needs.

From nourishing shampoos and conditioners to styling tools and treatments, JZ Styles offers a comprehensive selection that aims to promote healthy, beautiful hair for everyone. Whether you're looking to enhance your natural texture, add volume, or maintain shine, there's something in this line for everyone who values high-quality haircare solutions.

In addition to its signature haircare products, JZ Styles has expanded to include a range of high-quality brushes, artist accessories, and versatile hair tools. These additions are designed to meet the needs of both professionals and everyday users alike.

This diverse product line ensures that customers have everything they need for their hair care routine in one convenient place. For those interested in purchasing these fantastic products, they can be easily obtained directly from the company's official website, which provides a user-friendly shopping experience and detailed information about each item.

The range of products offered by the company includes a variety of hair care essentials such as Prenup Shampoo, which is designed to cleanse and nourish the hair, and Sugar Daddy Conditioner, known for its hydrating properties that leave hair soft and manageable.

Additionally, they feature the Rose Hair Shine Serum, which adds a brilliant shine while helping to tame frizz and flyaways. The pricing for these innovative hair care products falls within a range of $10 to $70.

'The Secret Live of Mormon Wives' star Jessi Ngatikaura's haircare line JZ Styles features a wide variety of products

Who is Jessi Ngatikaura's husband?

At the age of 32, this Mormon mother holds the distinction of being the eldest wife among her peers in this close-knit group. Having gone through the experience of divorce, she found love again and married Jordan T Ngatikaura, who often expresses his affection for her publicly. In a heartfelt birthday tribute on Instagram, Jordan referred to Jessi as his “loving wife” and praised her as the “best mom,” highlighting the deep bond they share.

"Happy birthday to my loving beautiful wife Jessi. She is the best mom; holding it down while I’ve been working in Chicago the last month while running an empire. Im so proud to be your husband. I love you so much! I hope this is your best year yet! @justjessiiii ❤️," he wrote in the caption of the post.

'The Secret Live of Mormon Wives' star Jessi Ngatikaura is married to Jordan T Ngatikaura

How many children do Jessi Ngatikaura and Jordan T Ngatikaura have?

Jessi and Jordan have embarked on a remarkable journey together, successfully blending their families to create a loving and vibrant household that includes three wonderful children. Each child brings their unique personality, interests, and experiences, enriching the tapestry of their family life. Their son, Jagger Zayn Ngatikaura, is a bundle of joy and energy, while their daughters, Peyton Ngatikaura and Jovi James Ngatikaura, each bring their unique flair and charm to the family dynamic.

Through this shared experience of parenthood, Jessi and Jordan have not only strengthened their bond as partners but have also fostered a deep connection among their children. Together, they navigate the beautiful complexities and challenges of everyday life, creating cherished memories and fostering an environment rich in love, support, and understanding. This blended family is a testament to the power of love and unity, demonstrating how diverse backgrounds and experiences can come together to create something truly special.

'The Secret Live of Mormon Wives' star Jessi Ngatikaura and her husband Jordan have a blended family with 3 children

