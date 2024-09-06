Who is Layla Taylor? ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star embraces her life as a single mother after divorce

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: Layla Taylor, the youngest cast member of Hulu's docu-series 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives', is just 23 years old, yet she is already facing the challenges and rewards of life as a single mother of two children following her divorce. Despite her young age, Layla has taken on the responsibilities of motherhood with grace and determination.

Currently, she boasts a following of approximately 10,000 fans on her Instagram page, where she actively shares both personal insights and updates about her professional endeavors. As a devoted and proud mother, Layla fully embraces her role, dedicating her time to creating joyful experiences with her two energetic boys. Whether it's through fun activities, heartfelt moments, or everyday adventures, she finds fulfillment in being present in their lives and cherishes the time they spend together.

Who is 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Layla Taylor's ex-husband?

Leila is a single mother of two. Her ex-husband has been completely removed from her Instagram. It is unclear whether their split had anything to do with the breakup of another cast member's marriage, who claimed that Mormon couples were "soft swinging."

"No one was innocent. Everyone has hooked up with everyone," Taylor Frankie Paul, now divorced, shares in the trailer for the upcoming series.

While Layla's ex-husband is absent from her Instagram, hints of him can still be found on the new reality star's TikTok. In February 2023, she revealed her second pregnancy just three months after the birth of her first child through a heartwarming family photo.

However, by December of that same year, Layla had started sharing her experiences as a single mother, providing updates about her life raising two boys independently, including a glimpse into her daily routine.

In a different post, 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star revealed that she is eliminating men from her life in 2024.

Layla, a mother of two, is ready to start dating again after her divorce. She has expressed her frustration with dating apps and is considering a more unconventional approach by searching for potential partners at Home Depot.

How many kids does Layla Taylor have?

Layla Taylor, who is set to appear in Hulu's series 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,' is a proud mother to two wonderful boys. Her sons, Oliver and Maxwell, bring immense joy to her life, and she often shares glimpses of their adventures together.

From time to time, Layla delights her followers by posting adorable photos featuring her two children on her Instagram page, capturing the special moments they share as a family. Whether they are enjoying a fun day out or simply spending quality time at home, her posts reflect the loving bond she has with Oliver and Maxwell, showcasing the joys of motherhood in a heartfelt way.

Which stars from 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' have gone through divorce?

Along with Taylor Frankie Paul, who has left her former partner Tate Paul for her new boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, Layla and other divorced Mormon cast members will also appear in the eight-part Hulu series set to premiere on September 6, 2024.

According to People, Demi Engemann is now married for the second time and has three children with her current husband.

On the other hand, Jessi Ngatikaura, who is also a mother of three, has gone through a divorce and is now remarried.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints permits divorce and remarriage, although individuals may need to seek approval from church leaders for these actions.

Cast member Mayci Neeley breaks the stereotypes often associated with married Mormon life by openly discussing her experience of having children through reproductive technology, which includes being a single or remarried mother.

Talking about IVF, the Mormon handbook states, "When needed, reproductive technology can assist a married woman and man in their righteous desire to have children. This technology includes artificial insemination and in vitro fertilization."

It further reads, "The Church discourages artificial insemination or in vitro fertilization using sperm from anyone but the husband or an egg from anyone but the wife. However, this is a personal matter that is ultimately left to the judgment and prayerful consideration of a lawfully married man and woman."

