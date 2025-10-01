Michelle Pfeiffer drops cast sneak peek as Taylor Sheridan’s next big ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff kicks off filming

From ‘The Madison’ to ‘The Dutton Ranch,’ Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ spinoffs raise suspense over what’s next for Beth, Rip, and Kayce.

Taylor Sheridan seems determined to prove that the end of ‘Yellowstone’ was never really the end at all. After the original series wrapped its five-season run last year in what many fans called an “abrupt” conclusion, Sheridan and Paramount are making up for it with an ambitious slate of spinoffs. And this week, one of the most star-studded projects in the franchise, ‘The Madison,’ was officially confirmed to be underway. On Monday, September 29, Academy Award nominee Michelle Pfeiffer took to Instagram to announce that cameras are now rolling on ‘The Madison.’

The actress posted a behind-the-scenes photo, showing her with the new cast and writing in the caption: “Back in the saddle on ‘The Madison.’” The cast snapshot didn’t disappoint. Alongside Pfeiffer stood Kurt Russell, ‘Suits’ alum Patrick J. Adams, ‘Gossip Girl’ actor Kevin Zegers, rising stars Amiah Miller and Ben Schnetzer, as well as newcomer Elle Chapman. What sets ‘The Madison’ apart is its timeline. While earlier prequels like ‘1883’ and ‘1923’ explored the rugged early generations of the Dutton family, this series brings the franchise firmly into the present day. Paramount has described it as a touching exploration of grief, healing, and human connection.

It’s centered on a New York family who relocates to Montana’s Madison River valley. Originally, it was believed ‘The Madison’ would weave directly into the Dutton storyline, introducing fresh characters alongside familiar ones. But recent reports suggest Sheridan may instead use the show to expand the ‘Yellowstone’ universe in an entirely new direction, possibly without any Dutton involvement at all. That uncertainty has only fueled speculation among fans, who are eager to see whether Sheridan keeps the Dutton legacy alive or ventures into completely uncharted territory.

‘The Madison’ isn’t the only ‘Yellowstone’-related series keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. Sheridan and Paramount are also preparing ‘The Dutton Ranch,’ the anticipated Beth-and-Rip-focused series starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser. In August, Deadline reported that three major stars have joined the cast: Annette Bening as Beulah Jackson, Ed Harris as Everett McKinney, and Jai Courtney as Rob-Will. The series will stay within the contemporary ‘Yellowstone’ timeline, exploring the next chapter of life on the ranch.

Meanwhile, Luke Grimes will step into the shoes of Kayce Dutton in another new project, ‘Y: Marshals,’ which is set to air on CBS in 2026 before landing on Paramount+. To add to the ever-expanding universe, Sheridan also has ‘1944.’ According to Hello! Magazine, it’s a period prequel in development, designed to sit alongside '1883' and '1923.' Notably, no official dates have been locked in for all the upcoming spinoffs. For fans who thought the end of ‘Yellowstone’ was the end of the story, Sheridan has one clear message: the ride is far from over.