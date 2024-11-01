'Yellowstone' sequel: All the stars linked to 'The Madison', the most anticipated follow-up of the decade

'Yellowstone' spin-off 'The Madison' will follow a New York family who settles in central Montana's Madison River region

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Kevin Costner's neo-western drama 'Yellowstone' has been generating huge attention with its gritty portrayal of the Dutton family. The show's success has also contributed to the expansion of the 'Yellowstone' universe, with spinoffs such as '1883' and '1923'. As 'Yellowstone' prepares to wrap with the second part of Season 5 on Sunday, November 10, fans are looking forward to the highly anticipated spin-off, 'The Madison' which will be centered around a New York family settling in central Montana's Madison River region.

Yellowstone's sixth spin-off 'The Madison' was confirmed in August 2024 with Paramount revealing that Michelle Pfeiffer will have a key role in the production. This spinoff, which is set to extend the 'Yellowstone' universe, will feature an entirely fresh cast. Here’s a look at the major stars involved in 'The Madison.'

Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer will also produce 'The Madison' (Getty Images)

In August 2024, Paramount revealed that Pfeiffer will lead and produce 'The Madison.' Co-CEO Chris McCarthy described Pfeiffer as 'a remarkable talent' and 'the perfect anchor' for the latest addition to Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' universe, as per People.

Pfeiffer who was born in Santa Ana on April 29, 1958, began her acting career in 1978 with 'Fantasy Island.' She made her film debut in 'Grease 2' in 1982, and her breakout role came in 1983 with 'Scarface' which propelled her to mainstream recognition. Her other notable acting roles include 'Batman Returns 'Love Field,' 'The Age of Innocence' and 'Murder on the Orient Express.'

Patrick J Adams

Patrick J Adams as Mike Ross in 'Suits' (@usanetwork/@ianwatson)

The 'Suits' actor is also set to make his debut in the 'Yellowstone' universe with 'The Maddison', where he will play the character of an investment banker, Russell McInthosh. Adams, who was born in Toronto, Canada, relocated to Los Angeles at the age of 19 after his parents divorced.

He later earned a BFA from the University of Southern California, where he received the Jack Nicholson Award. Adams started appearing in episodes of 'Cold Case,' 'Jack & Bobby,' and in 2011, he rose to prominence for his acting on 'Suits,' a role he retained until the seventh season. Adams has been married to Troian Bellisario, a Pretty Little Liars star since December 10, 2016.

Elle Chapman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by elle chapman (@ellechaps)

Elle Chapman will appear in The Madison, playing Paige McIntosh, the wife of Adams' character, Russell. The actress shared the exciting news on her Instagram profile. Chapman's first credited acting role came in 2019's 'Hunter.' In 2020, she appeared in another short film named 'Planet Cozmo.'

Since then, the actress has been quietly building her reputation, and perhaps 'The Madison' will be her big ticket to fame and name recognition.

Beau Garrett

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beau Garrett (@blackdogtravels)

Beau Garrett will play the part of single mother Abigail Reese in 'The Madison.' Garrett, who was born in Los Angeles, began her modeling career at the age of 13 after being spotted by an Elite modeling agent. Her modeling career helped her cover her horse's boarding fees, and she advanced to the semi-finals of the 1997 Elite Model Look competition.

Garrett modeled professionally from the ages of 14 to 21 and participated in Crossfade's 'Cold' music video in 2004, before making his film debut with Turistas in 2006. She then appeared in 'Tron: Legacy' in 2010. Her other notable acting roles are in 'The Good Doctor,' 'Wildfire,' 'Lust for Love' and 'Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior,' among others.

