'RHOBH' star Sutton Stracke could be the perfect role model for Stacey Rusch as divorce gets tough

In one of the moments from 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' episode that aired on December 1, a housewife was taken aback when she discovered the truth about her financial situation during divorce mediation. Fans had a ton of advice for the rookie after watching Stacey Rusch discuss her divorce mediation with Wendy Osefo, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, and Ashley Darby on Sunday's new episode of 'RHOP'.

This week's 'RHOP' episode included mediation as the term of the day. For Stacey, the divorce procedures were about to take a turn for the worse, and as much as that, we feel she needs to get under the wings of Sutton Stracke to overcome this storm.

For anyone who doesn't remember how that went, here's a quick recap.

For as long as Sutton lives, Christian Stracke has pledged to provide her a handsome $300K a month, plus $50,000 per month in child support. Sutton was given a $1,235,000 lump sum payment in addition to homes in Los Angeles and Georgia.

In the settlement, she also received three vehicles: a 2015 Chevy Suburban, a Cadillac, and a Range Rover. She also received a portion of the art collection owned by the ex-couple.

Sutton obtained her clothes, jewels, and couture in addition to a few other investment holdings. In the end, she was given an $86K bank account and an $800K personal account.

Additionally, Sutton agreed to a $3 million trust for the children, with the understanding that Christian would increase it.

Stacey Rusch received some wise words of advice from Potomac ladies

Following Dr Wendy's 40th birthday celebration, the gang got together and gave Stacey counsel over her upcoming divorce. Ashley summoned the cavalry to discuss her impending mediation with Stacey.

When it came to their money conversation, Stacey was certain that everything would be perfect. However, Stacey felt certain that her man was different from the others. Karen disputed Stacey's assertion that she was "sure" of the person she married.

'RHOP' newbie Stacey Rusch got blindsided at her divorce mediation

Ashley and Stacey had lunch with Wendy, Gizelle, and Karen to talk about their mediation discussions. Stacey thanked everyone for their advice during Wendy's celebration.

Indeed, three days after Wendy's celebration, Stacey informed the gathering of some startling information she had discovered. Stacey admitted to the girls that she didn't know their financial situation and that she and her husband had an "old school" connection.

Stacey said that during mediation, she discovered the truth about their finances after more than 15 years of not paying a bill. During their financial conversation, she revealed that she was taken aback to discover the existence of other accounts.

Stacey noted that this was the first of many mediations to follow.

'RHOP' newbie Stacey Rusch needs to reach out to Sutton Stracke for advice

Stacey needs to meet with Sutton on how to win the divorce procedure. Sutton needs to deliver a lesson and provide everyone with a phone number for her forensic accountant(s).

People believe we're absurd when we claim that real housewives may give some good life and marital advice if you keep an ear and an eye open, even if you only observe couples. Sutton could release a book or hold a lecture on it.

Karen and Gizelle shared some great divorce counsel. Stacey should remember what they said.

Stacey can't be so naive about divorce mediation!!! The person you marry is not the same person you divorce!

Women have said this for hundreds of years!!! Perhaps the next Bravocon should have a session on Overcoming Divorce Delusions featuring Kyle Richards, Stacey, and Ashley.

The Potomac ladies tried to inform Stacey, but she insisted she knew him so well. Some advice is unnecessary, but the truth is somewhere within, and you can't be too proud to reject it.

And lo and behold, Gizelle was correct about everything. Down to the hidden accounts that she told Stacey he had.

She's even got Wendy attempting to figure out things around the house now.

