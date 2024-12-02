'RHOP' star Mia Thornton drops startling bombshell about 'fathers of her children'

'RHOP' star Mia Thornton opens up about her first marriage as Potomac ladies raise eyebrows on startling admissions

Mia Thornton's place on 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' wasn't always certain. She frequently annoyed us since it seemed like she began arguments pointlessly. She struggled to fit in with this group of women.

In addition, there was always doubt about her dubious relationship with Gordon Thornton. However, we're humming a different tune after witnessing Mia in Season 9. It's refreshing that she is the only one posing the difficult questions about Karen Huger's DUI. Is Mia the season's unsung hero, though?

Mia Thornton continues to stir the pot in 'RHOP' Season 9 (@bravo)

RHOP's Mia Thornton brings up her ex before ex to clear her mess

In a preview for the December 1 episode, Mia could be heard getting into a heated argument with the Potomac ladies, who have been finding inconsistencies in her stories. A week prior to this, she had informed the ladies how Gordon had been making her life with Inc a living hell, but her co-stars were quick to question how her Instagram life was not corroborating her sob story.

In the heat of the moment, Mia tries to defend herself, claiming that the "fathers of her children" get along just fine. This definitely raised some eyebrows, given Inc has been claiming he is the biological father of Mia and Gordon's son, Jeremiah.

Just to clear things out, Mia adds that she was married before she got hitched to Gordon, which indeed is true. The 'RHOP' bombshell was married to a guy named Tim Fields.

Not much is known about Tim, except that he often hangs out with his biological child with Mia in the presence of Gordon. In earlier seasons, Mia had claimed that her oldest child, Sasha, was from her first marriage.

RHOP's Mia Thornton has one child from her first marriage (Instagram/@mrsmiathornton)

Mia Thornton's love triangle has spiced up an otherwise boring 'RHOP' Season 9

Mia is giving us the love triangle we didn't realize we needed. Viewers of 'RHOP' discovered that Gordon, Mia's ex, had attempted to co-parent by moving into the same apartment complex.

Additionally, fans discovered that Mia folds and fluffs G's underwear with her lover, Inc. We remark that when we came to that realization, our mouths dropped.

Mia's chaos leaks into the outside world despite her attempts to target others.

RHOP's Mia Thornton says her lover Incognito thinks he is the father of her baby with husband Gordon Thornton (Instagram/@mrsmiathornton/@datboyinc)

Mia Thornton calls ex-Gordon 'predator' in now-deleted social media post

Mia just shared some information about Gordon on Instagram. Mia wrote, "TO CAPTURE A PREDATOR YOU CAN'T REMAIN THE PREY," in an Instagram post that has since been removed.

Writing that she felt "trapped and confused," the mother of three talked candidly about her life with Gordon. “So I followed my heart and ran back to my love INC.” Mia revealed that she had walked in on Gordon, “having sex and making out with a friend of mine.”

Mia has been nothing but reliable. Episode after episode throughout the season has demonstrated her ability to produce, and we are eager to see what Mia will come up with next.

'RHOP' star Mia Thornton and ex-husband Gordon Thornton separated after eleven years of marriage (Instagram/@mrsmiathornton)

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9 is currently streaming on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c