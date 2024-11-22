Bravo fans believe 'RHOBH' Season 14 proves the show has lost its edge

The first episode of 'RHOBH' Season 14 has left fans cringing at the Bravo show's quality

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 is making waves online, but not for the typical drama or over-the-top lifestyles. Instead, fans can't help but obsess over the show's new production style, and not in a good way. From clunky slow-motion shots and pointless graphics to a terribly upbeat soundtrack, viewers are left wondering if the show has misplaced its touch.

The music was perhaps one of the greatest grievances. Traditionally, 'RHOBH' has found just enough drama and luxury to be paired off with background tracks fitting for the occasion. This season, though, the producers opted for what some fans have dubbed "bubblegum, second-rate" tunes to serenade a cast of glittering, high-powered women into their 50s. The edits have also been criticized for being over-stylized and too gimmicky.

It raises the question of whether the production team is prioritizing appeasement of the younger demographic, which could potentially alienate its more loyal fans. Bottom line, 'RHOBH' centers around the scandal, fights, and glamour that its stars have to offer, and not over-editing or forced music moments. Viewers will only be able to know if Bravo is actually trying to flip their script as the season progresses.

' RHOBH' Season 14 witnesses sharp fall in TRP

'RHOBH' Season 14 Episode 1, "Grace Time Is Over," opened to relatively low ratings, which has raised questions as to where this show is going. What was once a Bravo powerhouse, known for its glamour and drama, has sparked criticism due to its misguided production, which includes poorly executed graphics, jerky camera cuts, and an out-of-place soundtrack that interrupts the polish that viewers deserve.

Moreover, the storylines have been a letdown, as most of the conflicts feel forced and superficial. While Kyle Richards and Erika Jayne continue to dominate, the overall chemistry of the cast feels off, and it seems that some members might be holding back out of fear of facing scrutiny.



'RHOBH' Season 14 has seen a sharp fall in TRP (@bravo)

Which has been the best 'RHOBH' season so far?

Season 2, which aired from September 5, 2011, to February 16, 2012, continues to be the best of 'The Real Housevises of Beverly Hills'. It managed the perfect blend of luxury and high-level drama. To date, viewers haven't forgotten the intense feud of sisters Kim and Kyle Richards, Taylor Armstrong's emotional storylines, and the overall cast dynamics.

Fans have been left disappointed by the new production style of 'RHOBH' (@bravo)

Which is the most famous Real Housewives franchise?

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' is arguably Bravo's most famous franchise. Since its launch in 2008, the show has managed to entertain viewers in epic ways while becoming part of pop culture. NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, and Kenya Moore became larger-than-life stars, thanks to sassy one-liners and explosive feuds.

'RHOA', which became the first Housewives series to feature an all-Black cast, stands out for taking family and relationship struggles and placing them right next to the obvious high glamour of the over-the-top lifestyle. Well, that was exactly the combination that made it a reality TV program to watch for its memorable moments.

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' is arguably the most popular Real Housewives franchise (Bravo)

While 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' will return with Season 16 in 2025, new episodes of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 air Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.