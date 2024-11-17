Stacey Rusch is the only one holding the 'RHOP' fort; she needs that contract renewal

Stacey Rusch has proven to be upbeat, compassionate, and entertaining so far in 'RHOP'

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' welcomed Stacey Rusch with open arms, ensuring a smooth transition into the group.

It seemed as though Stacey had been in this universe for years. Her extensive experience as a QVC host was one key factor that made her more than ready for prime time.

'RHOP' Season 9 newbie Stacey Rusch (Instagram/msstaceyrusch)

The camera-ready Stacey moved to Maryland to start over after living in Pennsylvania. Stacey is introducing something new after quitting her job at QVC and finalizing her divorce from her husband of 16 years.

Stacey soon established a reputation that she was eager to challenge, whether she was aware of what she was getting herself into or simply let it all unfold. Stacey let her guard down for a while, especially with the presence of some loud personalities in the group.

She quickly learned that staying quiet makes you appear uninteresting, especially knowing that anything she said could be used against her. Stacey shifted gears, lowered her defenses, and revealed a more lively and playful side when Karen Huger warned her of the other's viewpoints.

'RHOP' Season 9 newbie Stacey Rusch moved to Maryland to start over after living in Pennsylvania (Instagram/@msstaceyrusch)

Stacey Rusch is proving to be the rare royal friend on 'RHOP'

Stacey prioritizes loyalty above all else—perhaps to a fault. Since Karen's DUI is the main focus, the other ladies have jumped at the chance to make the situation seem more serious than it is. When Jacqueline Blake and Mia Thornton quickly turned against her and convinced Stacey that Karen needed to check herself into a treatment facility, Stacey didn't hesitate to break the news to Karen.

Although Stacey is aware of the gravity of Karen's behavior and the repercussions, she will not abandon her in her hour of need, as Mia and Jacqueline have already done.

'RHOP' Season 9 newbie Stacey Rusch (Instagram/msstaceyrusch)

Stacey Rusch standing strong beside her celibacy-practicing man

In the first few episodes, Stacey has opened up about many aspects of her life. Despite their impending divorce, she continues to live with her spouse. On top of that, she still needs to break the news to her daughter. However, there is a new man in Stacey's life—TJ.

Since they first met while working at QVC, they have been inseparable. The 'RHOP' cast is also perplexed by their relationship as Stacey and TJ plan to stay celibate until they are married.

Gizelle Bryant, who compared Stacey to a gnat, suggested that she should try the products out first. Wendy Osefo thought the whole thing was strange. But regardless of their opinions, Stacey remains firmly by her man's side.

During her appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live', Stacey gave an explanation for why she and TJ are delaying the act. "Well, our relationship is grounded in our faith and God," Stacey clarified. "And we’re choosing to take things slowly. I love that," said Luann de Lesseps, who was seated next to her. "But don’t you want to test out the race car?"

"I don't think I need to," Stacey responded. "I mean, look at him." At the bar, TJ was flaunting his biceps beneath a skimpy shirt when the camera panned over to him. "I think we’re gonna be just fine," she added.

'RHOP' Season 9 newbie Stacey Rusch defends her sex-free relationship with TJ (Bravotv)

Stacey Rusch could get a call back from Bravo for 'RHOP' Season 10

Stacey quickly became everyone's go-to buddy thanks to her deep understanding of how to connect with anyone. She hasn't caused any rifts with anyone yet, and if she finds herself in controversy now, it likely won't be her fault. Her biggest strength has been her gab skills.

She's eager to have fun and join in the game, even if she's not as cutthroat as the other women. She is able to be a member of the group while maintaining a quiet demeanor. 'RHOP' has gained a fresh vibe from her presence so far. While she may not be everyone's favorite, she's becoming a slow-burning sensation because of her charm, humor, and genuineness.

Stacey Rusch could return for 'RHOP' Season 10 (Bravo)

Bravo airs 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9 every Sunday at 8 PM ET. You can view every episode on Peacock.