'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards needs to read Sutton Stracke's divorce playbook very carefully, she may need it

'RHOBH' star Sutton Starke urges Kyle Richards to file for divorce first

In Episode 2 of the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14, Sutton Stracke offered Kyle Richards some strategic advice during her ongoing separation from Mauricio Umansky. During a candid conversation, Sutton advised Kyle to file for divorce first if she hadn't already. Kyle, however, took the advice defensively, revealing that many people have asked her who will file first—her or Mauricio. Despite the speculation, Kyle admitted she is still far from making that decision. Sutton’s advice is rooted in her own divorce experience, which resulted in one of the most favorable settlements in 'RHOBH' history.

Her ex-husband, Christian Stracke, agreed to pay her $300,000 per month in spousal support for life, along with $50,000 monthly in child support for their three children. Additionally, Christian set up a $3 million trust for their children, divided their art collection, and awarded Sutton two homes—one in Georgia and the other in Los Angeles. Sutton also walked away with three luxury vehicles: a Range Rover, a Cadillac, and a Chevy Suburban—along with her jewelry, couture clothing, Andy Warhol prints, and bank accounts totaling nearly $886,000. Given Sutton’s successful outcome, her advice to Kyle carries weight. During their conversation, Sutton emphasized that men often resist parting with their money, warning Kyle that waiting too long to act could leave her vulnerable. If Kyle wants to protect her interests, she may need to take Sutton’s advice seriously before it’s too late.

'RHOBH' star Sutton Starke gets $300,000 per month in spousal support (Instagram/@thesuttonconcept)

Do Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have a prenup?

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky did not sign a prenuptial agreement when they got married. During a January appearance on Jeff Lewis Live, the 'RHOBH' star shared, “We did not have a prenup. My husband did not have a penny when I married him." She explained that Mauricio was working in the clothing business at the time and was "making no money."

Kyle emphasized that the couple "built everything together," stating, “He didn’t have any money when I married him and it’s our money. Let’s be very clear about that. It’s [a] very clean cut. Everything is half regardless."

'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky separated after 27 years of marriage in October 2023 (Bravotv)

Why are Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky separating?

'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards reflected on the factors that may have contributed to her separation from Mauricio during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. She stated, "I think there were certain things that were there that we had kind of been putting on the back burner for a long time. You know, you’re pregnant and you’re breastfeeding. And then it was working and juggling the kids and you kind of forget about it, and then it resurfaces again."

Kyle added, “And I think I just kind of came to a, I would say a breaking point, honestly. And I’ve gone through a lot. I lost my best friend, and I think that really does change you and makes you look at things differently.” Her remarks offer a glimpse into the emotional challenges she’s faced leading up to this turning point in her life.

'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards hints at what led to her separation from Mauricio Umansky (Bravo)

RHOBH's Sutton Stracke says she has 'freedom' following her divorce

Sutton Stracke reflected on how her divorce paved the way for her independence and ultimately led her to join 'RHOBH' in an October interview with This Morning. She admitted, "I think, had I been married, I would not be doing it. I would not have been allowed to do it." Sutton described the newfound freedom she gained after her split, sharing, "So, the freedom came, and I said, 'Alright, I'm gonna try this and let's see what happens.' Very empowering, yes."

RHOBH's Sutton Stracke reveals how her divorce paved the way for her independence (Instagram/@suttonstracke)

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 14 premieres on November 19 at 9 ET on Bravo.