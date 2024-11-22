'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards shares her biggest marriage advice with RHONY’s Erin Lichy

Kyle Richards gave Erin Lichy sound advice as she faces marriage woes

Kyle Richards recently gave Erin Lichy some sound advice about marriage. She told Erin to be very wary of how much personal drama or emotional turmoil she reveals to others, especially when it comes to her relationship. According to Kyle, part of marriage has to be protected as opening up can sometimes cause misunderstandings and complications.

On the other hand, the latest happenings in the Real Housewives universe have been pretty dramatic.

RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais has reportedly seen two new men but has tried keeping things relatively private. Kyle recently came forward to set the record straight about her relationship status: she is not dating anyone. Kyle did make some noise about Erin's situation with her husband, Abe Lichy. She seemed to caution Erin not to make a big deal about him anymore since he's gaining popularity, much like Mauricio Umansky.

Both Erin and Ubah Hassan voiced their concerns over Brynn Whitfield as she continues to cause strain within the group and has become increasingly difficult for producers to handle.

Kyle Richards doesn't feel the need to divorce Mauricio Umansky

During her appearance on the 'Housewives Nightcap' podcast, Kyle Richards revealed that she didn't feel the urge to divorce Mauricio Umansky because there hadn't been any pressing reason for doing so. She confessed that filing for divorce would be a really huge step and that the thought kind of scares her. In other words, she does not see an immediate need to end their marriage despite the challenges they have faced in their relationship.

Kyle and Mauricio separated in the summer of 2023. While Mauricio has already gotten back out in the dating scene, Kyle is more apprehensive to take the step.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky called it quits in the summer of 2023 (Instagram/Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umanksy)

'RHONY' star Erin Lichy's marital issues with husband Abe Lichy

'The Real Housewives of New York City' Erin Lichy recently shared that she has been facing some marital struggles with her husband, Abe Lichy. In the first episode of Season 15, Abe even commented on "underlying" issues in their marriage. During a confessional, she made it clear that she was not at the moment ready to publicly address what was happening between her and Abe. She said, "Not going there," leaving viewers to wonder what lay ahead for her relationship with Abe.

Erin's reluctance to discuss them in the premiere suggested that this might be a sensitive subject for her moving forward in the season, and Kyle's advice about keeping mum might turn out to be helpful.