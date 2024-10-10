Sperm Donors and Cheaters: The 5 most shocking moments from 'Love Is Blind’ Season 7

From blatant racist remarks to an obvious love triangle, 'Love Is Blind’ Season 7 cast seemed to be trying a little too hard

WASHINGTON, DC: 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 premiered its first batch of episodes on October 2, 2024, and chaos and drama were in full swing. Yet, a few moments really stood out for making us cringe in unison. Some contestants left us wondering why we keep watching with their bizarre confessions. From blatant racist remarks to an obvious love triangle, the cast seemed to be trying a little too hard to shock. Of course, the Netflix dating show is no stranger to awkward moments, and we've gathered the top five cringiest scenes from 'Love Is Blind' Season 7.

1. Hannah Jiles's breakdown while breaking up with Leo Braudy

One of the most cringeworthy moments from 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 undoubtedly involved the season’s most talked-about couple, Hannah Jiles and Leo Braudy. Though the pair didn’t end up together, their dramatic breakup is something we won’t forget anytime soon. Hannah found herself in a love triangle, torn between Leo and Nick Dorka. Ultimately, she chose Nick over Leo. When she broke the news to Leo, he became manipulative and began yelling, questioning whether her decision was set in stone.

The intense confrontation was difficult to watch, and it ended with Hannah in tears. The date did not go well with Hannah having to try once again to end things with Leo. Though he eventually accepted the breakup, he tried to frame it as a “mutual” decision, which clearly wasn’t the case. In the end, Hannah got engaged to Nick, while Leo moved on with Brittany Wisniewski.

2. Tyler Francis's revelation of being the sperm donor

Tyler Francis and Ashley Adionser appeared as one of the strongest couples on 'Love Is Blind' Season 7, but not everything that glitters is gold. While Tyler initially seemed like someone Ashley could trust without hesitation, he ultimately let her down with a surprising revelation: he is technically already a father. Tyler confessed that he had been a sperm donor for three children, two girls and one boy. The news left Ashley in shock, especially since they had previously discussed having children together.

She began questioning their relationship and hesitated to move forward. "I feel like we had such great communication and I don’t understand how two weeks before our wedding you drop this kind of bomb," she said, about the situation. Despite the bombshell, Ashley sought clarity and asked Tyler to show her documents proving he wasn’t involved in the children’s lives. "It’s not your kids, but they are your kids," she remarked.

3. Stephen Richardson's cheating scandal

'Love Is Blind' wouldn’t be complete without a cheating scandal, and Stephen Richardson filled that gap this season. Stephen, who paired with Monica Davis, admitted early on that he had been unfaithful in the past and had even gone to therapy to address his actions. Despite this revelation, the two got engaged. However, things took a turn in Mexico when Monica began rejecting Stephen’s sexual advances after sensing his hesitation about marriage.

Tensions escalated when Monica discovered text messages from Stephen to someone else during a sleep test. When she confronted him, Stephen had no real explanation and offered a half-hearted apology without any real remorse. He even subtly tried to shift the blame onto Monica, but she wasn’t having it. The couple ultimately parted ways, with Stephen Venmoing Monica the money he owed her for "carrying your weight the last couple of days."

4. Garrett Josemans's racist comment

'Love Is Blind' couple Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause initially hit it off, sharing great chemistry both in the pods and after meeting face-to-face. However, things took a turn when Garrett assumed Taylor was white based on her voice. His curiosity led him to ask Taylor about it, making what came across as a racist remark. Although Taylor denied the assumption, the comment left her in tears. While the couple continued their relationship outside the pods, it was clear that Taylor was still hurt by Garrett’s words.

5. Leo Braudy bragging about his wealth

Who could forget 'Love Is Blind' Season 7’s self-proclaimed rich guy, Leo Braudy? The Netflix star never missed a chance to flaunt his wealth or remind everyone how wealthy he was. Instead of focusing on building a genuine connection, Leo often voiced his fear that women were only interested in him for his money. "I'm an art dealer. It's a family business. I actually own it now, I ended up inheriting it, but one of my biggest insecurities is that a girl just wants me for money," he said during a private confessional.

And it didn’t stop there. Leo frequently brought up his wealth in conversations with the other male contestants, revealing that he was "financially well off" and attended private school. He even raised concerns about being with a gold digger during a date with Brittany.