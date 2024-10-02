Top 5 most shocking controversies on 'Love Is Blind': From alleged assault to cheating scandals

WASHINGTON, D.C.: 'Love Is Blind' is a popular Netflix show for many reasons, from the truckload of drama and cheating scandals to heated arguments and infamous sexual assault allegations. While these controversies are not new to the Netflix reality TV show universe, it's interesting to note how frequently they occur. Each season, contestants are often caught locking lips with others who are not their partners. Having secret off-screen fiances is also a recurring theme in 'Love Is Blind'.

Contestants frequently move on with different partners after the show without officially breaking up with their on-screen partners. Moreover, relationships rarely last on this love experiment platform. While finding love is undeniably challenging, it seems some contestants are more prone to controversy than others. So, here are the five biggest controversies on 'Love Is Blind', ranging from shocking sexual assault allegations to numerous infidelities.

1. 'Love Is Blind' Season 5 contestant alleges she was sexually assaulted during filming

The internet was shaken when 'Love Is Blind' contestant Tran Dang claimed she was sexually assaulted by her former fiancé, Thomas Smith, during the filming of Season 5. The two got engaged during the season, but their romance never made it to the screen. In 2023, Tran filed a lawsuit against production companies Kinetic Content and Delirium TV, alleging they did nothing when she was assaulted on set.

The alleged incident reportedly took place in Mexico. According to a statement reported by People, "Smith, and without Ms Dang’s consent, forcefully groped her, exposed himself in the nude, and repeatedly made sexual contact over her express objections." Tran claimed she reported the incident to production, but no decisive action was taken. Instead, an assistant producer allegedly attempted to "gaslight" her, implying she was at fault for what had happened with Thomas Smith by not communicating effectively or not taking the "relationship" seriously.

Despite the allegations, 'Love Is Blind' creator Chris Coelen dismissed the claims, stating that Tran never brought the matter to the team. “Unfortunately, in this case, that kind of sentiment was never addressed to us in any way, nor was any alleged wrongdoing brought to our attention ever," he stated.

2. Contestants speak out about poor living conditions on 'Love Is Blind'

'Love Is Blind' frequently makes headlines due to reports of poor living conditions during filming. In her complaint, Tran alleged she was "prohibited from leaving her hotel room without express permission." However, show creator Chris dismissed these claims, stating it was necessary to protect the integrity of the experiment and prevent contestants from seeing each other before the reveals. Another contestant, Nick Thompson, voiced similar concerns to Tran.

In July 2022, 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 star Jeremy Hartwell filed a lawsuit against Netflix and the show's producers, claiming contestants were not provided enough water, food, or sleep during the 20-hour filming days. He also noted that the pay was insufficient. According to Insider, Jeremy described the work environment as "inhumane" and accused production of supplying excessive alcohol and "cutting off their access to personal contacts and most of the outside world." He added that the production "isolated" the contestants for about 24 hours.

3. The production team does not care about mental health

'Love Is Blind' Season 2 contestants Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson talked about their time on the show. In an interview with Insider, Danielle explained the argument that aired on screen. It started when Nick decided to go to a group meeting with other couples, but Danielle chose to skip it. She revealed that she wasn’t allowed to attend because the producers were worried she might have COVID-19.

Danielle also shared that she has a history of mental health issues, including a past suicide attempt. Without Nick there to support her, she had a panic attack and locked herself in a closet to avoid being filmed."I kept telling them, 'I don't trust myself,'" she said during the interview. "'I've tried [ending my life] before. I'm having suicidal thoughts. I don't think I can continue in this.'" To make things worse, the production team kept her in a hotel room for three hours, further contributing to her vulnerable mental state.

Even though they were shown as a main couple, Danielle and Nick felt like they were being taken advantage of. Surprisingly, Chris said that the production team didn’t know about Danielle’s mental health struggles before filming.

4. 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 contestants and their off-screen girlfriends

30-year-old Account Manager Trevor Sova was allegedly caught up in controversy, with claims that he has a girlfriend outside of 'Love Is Blind'. An Instagram account, @therealityashley, shared what appears to be text messages between Trevor and his supposed girlfriend, Natalia Marrero, as per NY Post. In the messages, Sova allegedly wrote, “I love you so much honey. I’m excited for [the show], but more excited to get back to you after and start our life together.” Some text messages also reportedly showed him telling Marrero that he would marry her and that he was only pretending on the show.

Trevor isn’t the only contestant involved in this kind of controversy. Jeramey Lutinski and Jimmy Presnell also faced allegations of having off-screen partners. While Jeramey denied having a fiancée outside the show, Jimmy's case seemed more complex. In February, TikToker Ryann Stringfellow claimed she was dating a man from Season 6 of 'Love Is Blind'. “Imagine my surprise when I turn on the new season of ‘Love Is Blind’ this morning and see my f**king boyfriend,” she said. While she didn’t reveal the contestant’s name, her hints pointed toward Jimmy. However, he completely dismissed the accusations, stating, “I never met this woman. It’s not true,” in a TikTok post.

5. 'Love Is Blind' star Izzy Zapata's shocking cheating scandal

In August 2024, 'Love Is Blind' star Izzy Zapata was accused of cheating by his girlfriend, Shelby Webb, in a revealing Instagram post. The couple had been together since October 2023, but Shelby claimed Izzy was unfaithful. In the post, she wrote, "They always get caught. Trust your instincts,” and shared screenshots of their alleged conversation.

In the texts, Shelby confronts Izzy, giving him one last chance to confess: “Did you or did you not do anything with a girl?” Izzy defensively responded, “No,” despite Shelby’s claim that another woman sent her naked photos to confirm the affair. The pair have since unfollowed each other on Instagram.

