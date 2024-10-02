Who is Monica Davis? Meet 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant who overcame astonishing betrayal

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Monica Davis is a 37-year-old professional currently working as a senior enterprise account executive

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND: 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Monica Davis is a 37-year-old professional who currently serves as a senior enterprise account executive at Interfolio. Before joining Interfolio, she honed her skills in sales and business development while working at Compass for two years.

With an incredible career spanning over 15 years, Monica has made a name for herself in the sales industry. She has a remarkable record in driving sales, promoting business development, and enhancing strategic growth. When we delve deep into Monica's love life, it has been a rollercoaster ride full of ups and downs. When asked about her previous relationship, she revealed that her ex-boyfriend cheated on her. “The craziest thing that I’ve done for love is forgive a cheater,” she recalled the painful experience. However, Monica is now eager to move forward in her life and look for her future husband.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Monica Davis is a sales executive (Instagram/@monicajadedavis)

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Monica Davis wants to start a family

Monica Davis, who is one of the cast members of 'Love Is Blind' Season 7, has shared her deep desire to start a family with her future partner. She has been looking for a long-lasting and stable romantic connection all this time and she might find her dream man in Netflix's dating show.

This Baltimore native is an extrovert who thrives in social events and settings. She loves to attend different music festivals, where she can interact with new people and express her lively and bubbly personality. Monica wears her heart on her sleeve and she truly hopes to find a man who makes her feel “emotionally safe," which is a non-negotiable for her in a romantic relationship.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Monica Davis wants to start a family (Instagram/@monicajadedavis)

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Monica Davis wishes to be a role model for her sisters

For Monica Davis, family means everything, and she shares a very special bond with her four younger sisters. As the eldest sister in the Davis household, she feels it's her responsibility to set a good example for her younger sisters.

During a conversation with Netflix, Monica couldn't help but rave about her four sisters. "They’re my best friends, and I’m just really proud to be leading our pack," she told the streaming giant. Monica's Instagram feed is filled with beautiful pictures of her with her sisters enjoying various events and spending some quality time with each other. At the time of writing, she has over 1.5k followers on Instagram.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Monica Davis wishes to be a role model for her sisters (Instagram/@monicajadedavis)

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 premieres on October 2, 2024, only on Netflix.