'Love Is Blind’ star Garrett's controversial step may put his relationship with Taylor in jeopardy

Garrett made a mistake of trying to make an 'assumptions' on Taylor's race in 'Love Is Blind'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: It looks like Garrett Josemans, one of this season's contestants on 'Love Is Blind' potentially screwed up his budding romance with a fellow contestant Taylor Klause with one racially insensitive comment said while the two were in the pods. Garrett, attempting to woo Taylor and demonstrably smitten with her as a personality, managed to commit the cardinal sin of judging a book by its cover-or, at the very least, solely by voice.

He assumed she was white, and even went so far as to ask her directly if she was-which really shocked Taylor and hurt her so much. Taylor denied the assumption, but Garrett's remark cut deep, bringing her to tears. But that emotional moment did not deter them, and they went ahead with their connection and met outside the pods. Garrett, very smitten by Taylor, proposed to her, saying how invested he was in that relationship. However, Taylor reacted quite lukewarm-distant, like she was still processing her hurt over Garrett's judgment then, and not so much in him as he was in her.

While Garrett acted genuinely excited to be with Taylor, truly having fallen hard, Taylor tended to act as though her persona was staged. Though she went along with the engagement, it was very clear she wasn't fully committed or interested in Garrett the same way. Her body language and attitude suggested that she checked out, leaving Garrett to question if they actually could move forward. Their rocky beginning, due in large part to Garrett's insensitive remark, loomed over their relationship and brought into question whether they could make it in the real world.

Taylor decides to keep her mother's name a secret to hide her ethnicity

Taylor Klause tried to hide her ethnicity by not revealing her mom's last name for the first part of the interactions with Garrett Josemans in 'Love Is Blind' Season 7. Half Chinese herself, Taylor would want to make sure any connection she has with Garrett is actually an emotional and intellectual connection rather than based on the way she looks or her background.

"I wasn't going to share my ethnicity because it was an opportunity to have someone not know what I look like at all," Taylor said. "I'm just really interested to know if my emotional and intellectual thought processes are enough. Everything else is extra."

Taylor and Garrett on Love is Blind (@netflix)

Are Garrett and Taylor still together?

As it has happened, there is no confirmation whether Garrett and Taylor from Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind' are still together. While the initial spark was very strong-both emotionally and intellectually charged-their time together was not without its bumps. One of the early issues for Taylor was her anxiety to share her ethnicity with Garrett. Garrett also made a casual remark about physical appearance that tugged at some tension, but the two cleared the air in the pods about those issues, and Garrett's proposal seemed to seal the deal for them.

But after they got engaged and began to spend time together at Cabo, little hints started to appear that something was not right. Taylor came off less invested than Garrett, and whereas early chemistry was what propelled the relationship initially, she showed a detachment from the relationship as she spent more time with him.

Garrett seemed utterly committed, though, falling hard for Taylor even though the tides had oscillated owing to initial sparks. It had left audiences questioning whether the two continued working on their relationship outside of filming or broke up, and that remains to be seen.