Who is Brittany Wisniewski? 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star is looking for specific type of relationship

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND: 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Brittany Wisniewski is an Esthetician, detoxification specialist, environmental activist, and author. She was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland. She also owns a nonprofit organization that helps cancer patients afford holistic care. Additionally, she hosts cleanups in Baltimore County to help raise awareness of the global impact of litter pollution. She collected over 12,000 tons of waste during her beach clean-up drive.

The Netflix show contestant earned a degree in regenerative detoxification from the International School of Detoxification in 2017. he is also certified in plant-based nutrition from Cornell, as well as in herbalism, reiki, and quantum healing hypnosis. Brittany has studied traditional naturopathy at the New Eden School of Natural Health and is a licensed esthetician at a wellness spa with over a decade of experience. Brittany has dedicated her life to helping cancer survivors create a sustainable healthy lifestyle. She also provides private and group training that helps her clients remove disease-causing factors in their lives and create sustainable, anti-cancer habits to maintain remission. After losing her mother to breast cancer, Brittany penned an anti-cancer book to help cancer patients detoxify their bodies, dedicating the book to her mom. In her mother’s honor, she also launched an anti-cancer wellness drive to support others in their healing journey.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Brittany Wisniewski enjoys cleaning the beaches and has also co-founded an environmental event organization with her friends in 2020. Brittany's organization, 'Hands On HIIT', hosts events focused on waterway cleanups and workouts. She has a talented and supportive team that is dedicated to unifying the community.

The team encourages individuals to take greater responsibility for their physical and mental health along with the health of the environment. The organization has achieved several milestones, with the most notable being its recognition by the city council. 'Hands On HIIT' was awarded by the Baltimore City Council in April 2022 for their outstanding and impactful work on the Canton Waterfront Park.

After helping others, 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 star Brittany Wisniewski is now ready to find her 'the one' on the Netflix show. She is looking for an adventurous partner who shares her passion for travel and community cleanups. Brittany leads an exciting life, and her exes often describe her as a wild card because her interests are constantly changing.

The Netflix show contestant's preferences for dating older men, especially if they happen to look like a "blonde Viking with long hair." However, she won't settle for a partner who isn't ready for commitment. Brittany is looking for a genuine connection with a future-oriented partner who values both adventure and stability.

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 premieres on Wednesday, October 2 on Netflix.