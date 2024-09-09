'Selling Sunset' has gone to the dogs: Full list of pooches featured in Season 8 of hit Netflix show

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 featured many dogs including Jason Oppenheim's Niko and Zelda

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Throughout the years, the Netflix series 'Selling Sunset' has introduced us to numerous furry companions belonging to its stars. In the eighth season of this popular real estate reality show, audiences were touched by a heartfelt moment as Jason Oppenheim and his ex-girlfriend Mary Fitzgerald commemorated the life of their beloved dog, Niko.

Sadly, Niko passed away after a courageous battle with end-stage kidney failure. Jason and Mary decided to organize a poignant funeral to honor their cherished pet. This emotional event saw many of their fellow cast members in attendance, each bringing along their dogs to pay their respects. As we delve deeper into this season, we invite you to continue reading to discover all the adorable canine companions that graced Season 8 of this hit Netflix series.

Niko

During episode 8 of 'Selling Sunset' Season 8, Jason and Mary received the devastating news that their beloved 18-year-old dog, Niko, had been diagnosed with terminal health issues. In the same episode, Brett Oppenheim revealed that Niko had passed away.

During a candid confessional segment, Mary opened up about the profound bond she shared with Niko, emphasizing how he had been a steadfast presence in her life for the past 18 years.

“Niko has been in my life for 18 years. I got him when he was a puppy. He has basically been my little rock. He has been there licking my tears when I am sad and celebrating all the joys and wins. I don’t really remember life without him," Mary shared.

Jason referred to Niko as the closest thing they had to a child together.

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 showcased the funeral of Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald's pet Niko (Instagram/@jasonoppenheim)

Zelda

In addition to Niko, 'Selling Sunset' stars Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald co-parent a dog named Zelda. After their breakup, they shared custody of their two dogs, Niko and Zelda. They even set up an Instagram account for Zelda, who has over 3,000 followers.

'Selling Sunset' stars Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald and their fur babies (Instagram/@jasonoppenheim)

Charlie

Nicole Young brought her beloved dog, Charlie, to Niko's funeral. Throughout the years, Charlie has gained a bit of fame by appearing on the popular real estate reality show, 'Selling Sunset.' Charlie's cute face manages to melt hearts every time she appears on the screen.

'Selling Sunset' star Nicole Young's pup Charlie (Instagram/@missfrankiethegriffon)

Leo

Nicole Young is not only a fur mom to Charlie, but she also has another fur baby named Leo who came into her life in August 2021, bringing with him a lot of love and joy. Now and then, she shares pics of her pooches on her Instagram page as well.

'Selling Sunset' star Nicole Young's furry friend Leo (Instagram/@missfrankiethegriffon)

Tilly

Along with Charlie and Leo, Nicole also has a puppy named Tilly. The real estate agent and her three puppies made quite an entrance at Niko's funeral in the show. When Nicole is not busy filming, she likes to spend every moment with her fur babies.

'Selling Sunset' star Nicole has 3 pooches (Instagram/@jasonoppenheim)

Gracie

Chrishell Stause's senior dog Gracie was also featured in the eighth season of 'Selling Sunset’. For the unversed, Chrishell adopted Gracie when the little terrier mix was only 6 years old and now her fur baby is 12 years old. It looks like Gracie has Chrishell wrapped around her little paws.

'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause with her dog Gracie (Instagram/@chrishell.stause)

Thor

'Selling Sunset' stars Mary Fitzgerald and her husband Romain Bonnet are proud parents of their dog Thor. During the funeral of Niko, Thor was seen sitting on Romain's lap. It looked like Thor was trying his best to provide comfort to Romain during this difficult time.