Fashion fails of 'Selling Sunset': All the disastrous Season 8 outfits worn by the Netflix ladies

Whether it was a case of trying too hard or simply missing the fashion memo, these outfits turned out to be a total failure

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The glamorous cast of 'Selling Sunset' is known for selling million-dollar homes—and for their high-end fashion. But in Season 8, some of their outfit choices left viewers scratching their heads. From clashing colors to overwhelming patterns, the style risks taken by the cast didn’t always pay off, resulting in some of the biggest fashion fails of the series.



While the drama in the real estate world was fierce, the wardrobe disasters were just as eye-catching. Let’s dive into the outfits that missed the mark and left fans asking, “What were they thinking?”

Nicole Young

The silver fringed dress Nicole Young wears in Episode 2 of Selling Sunset Season 8 will surely turn heads. But not exactly in the best way. Shimmering tassels and over-the-top, extra-chunky glitter make this more costume-party wear than appropriate for a luxury real estate showing. All of the fringes-and a complete lack of structure within the dress-have Nicole drowning in this sea of sparkle. All that extra glitter comes off as gaudy, not glamorous, and instead of showing off her figure, it buries her in fabric. With mismatched accessories, like her basic white clutch, this outfit screams "too much" without bringing home the elegance so desperately needed in high-end real estate.

Nicole Young in 'Selling Sunset' (@netflix)

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell, being in the profession that she is in, cannot afford to make such utter fashion fails which she made in Episode 2. Her plaid two-piece set with a cropped jacket and high-waisted shorts is trendy, but it is not professional enough for her line of work. This bare midriff look would be so much better served at a brunch for a fashion influencer than when trying to show multi-million-dollar properties. While she does look stylish, she just doesn't have the professionalism or sophistication one expects in luxury real estate. Paired with oversized shades and oversized earrings, she looks more eager for likes on her Instagram photos than for signing offers. This is one of those lots of outfits that drop the ball in making a good impression on multi-million-dollar clients.

Chrishell Stause's fashion fail in 'Selling Sunset' (@netflix)

Mary Fitzgerald

Mary Fitzgerald in ‘Selling Sunset’ Episode 3 with her bright green blazer is bold but a major style fail. The boxy cut and huge silver buttons are dated and make her appear stiff as if she is wearing some sort of military uniform, not the queen of real estate. The bright color overwhelms her stature; the outfit is more a distraction than an asset. Mary usually nails it, but this one comes off as loud and clunky, overshadowing her abilities as a top-tier agent. That does not add any sophistication at all; rather, this outfit feels like a force and an out-of-place thing in this polished world of real estate.

Mary Fitzgerald's bright green jacket was a major fail in 'Selling Sunset' (@netflix)

Amanza Smith

Amanza's see-through, gold mesh gown at her 47th birthday party in Episode 3 is more "Vegas showgirl" than "luxury real estate professional." The use of this tight, see-through cloth makes the look cheap and attention-seeking, leaving less for the imagination. While this outfit tries to be bold and edgy, it misses the mark on style and goes more for shock value instead. Amanza can pull off some truly stunning looks, but this misses the mark with its focus on drama rather than elegance.

Amanza Smith wore a tacky mesh dress for her birthday (@netflix)

Chelsea Lazkani

Chelsea Lazkani's beige, tight-fitting blazer dress in Episode 2- was a miss for the real estate agent. The cropped length and body-hugging fit give it more of a night-out feel than work. She looks nice, but this will not offer the comfort or practicality she would want while going through properties and dealing with clients. First and foremost, this is real estate, and professionalism is the code. This look feels more like a statement piece rather than one for sealing the deal.

Chelsea Lazkani wore a blazer dress to a meeting with clients (@netflix)

Bre Tiesi

Bre Tiesi's serious fashion fail comes in the way of this white blazer with jeweled skeleton hands in Episode 2 of Season 8. The skeleton lapel decor is just bizarre and clashes with the sleek element that the blazer exudes. Rather than feeling avant-garde, this outfit comes off as confused and over-accessorized. All together with her oversized gold earrings and an outlandish updo, Bre's total outfit is very, very overwhelming to the eye without any class. A more tailored representation would have brought class to her attire, but at this level, the outfit screams missed opportunity.

Bre Tiesi wore an overwhelming skeleton-designed blazer in 'Selling Sunset' (@netflix)

Emma Hernan

Emma Hernan is in a light blue strapless top in Episode 3, with a white bow in her hair, utterly out of place for real estate. It's far too casual for any workplace, let alone revealing; she really looks like she's about to head to some summer party rather than showcase luxurious properties. The huge, oversized bow in her hair puts the finishing touches on the whole 'little girl' vibe, completing the look of immaturity and lack of professionalism. When it comes to multi-million dollar real estate, this is a huge fashion fail.

Emma Hernan's hairstyle and dress didn't quite match the vibe (@netflix)

Jason Oppenheim

Jason is spotted wearing a striped polo shirt in Episode 11, in very bold and retro colors: rust red, light blue, navy, and white, which screams total fashion fail! The stripes are just too loud. Instead of looking sharp, the pattern overpowers everything and takes all the attention away from Jason's professional persona. It's more distracting than stylish. A more neutral design would have been a lot easier to pair different outfits with, making it great a deal more practical.

Jason is one of the finest real estate agents, and he should look refined. This casual polo shirt doesn't say it all for professionalism. Much better was expected of him in a more refined outfit.

Jason Oppenheim in Season 8 of 'Selling Sunset' (@netflix)

Brett Oppenheim

Not that Brett's outfit was any better: he sports a green-and-white checkered sweater with some weird mesh-like texture in episode 11. The oversized green-and-white checkered pattern is way too bold, like some picnic blanket or even a racing flag. It's nowhere near stylish, tucking the attention everywhere but onto Brett himself. The boxy cut of the sweater does absolutely nothing for Brett's body. It makes him appear bulky when he should be lean, and that is no good on a man who should come off as sleek.