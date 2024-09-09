Was Christine Quinn right about Emma all along? Former 'Selling Sunset' superstar made strong accusations

'Selling Sunset' star Emma Hernan is accused of dating a married man

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Emma Hernan has recently found herself in hot water after Nicole Young hinted at a rumor about the reality star having an alleged affair with a married man. However, Nicole isn't the first person to accuse her of extramarital affairs. In Season 5, Christine Quinn made a shocking accusation against Emma.

Christine claimed that Emma had an affair with her then-boyfriend. The mysterious boyfriend allegedly had been in a relationship with both real estate agents at the same time. The Real estate queen revealed on Netflix show that he caught Emma and her beau walking together hand in hand. Christine later confronted Emma, revealing she was engaged to the mysterious man and no one knew about their relationship, not even her BFF Mary Fitzgerald. Christine's revelation has provided some support to the idea that Emma may have been involved unknowingly with someone already in a relationship, but it did not confirm Nicole's specific accusations. Additionally, Emma has claimed that she has evidence about the rumors and plans to release them soon.

How did Emma Hernan find out she was dating Christine Quinn's boyfriend?

Emma Hernan and Christine Quinn have different versions of the story about finding out that they were dating the same person. Emma revealed that she was leaving the gym with her now ex-boyfriend ehn Christine Quinn along with her friend arrived to confront the duo. She yelled at Christine, "This is my boyfriend."

Emma recalled the moment and admitted in the confessional, "Her and her friend were banging on my windows, screaming and I didn't know what to do. I rolled down my window and she was just screaming bloody murder. And then he comes out and starts screaming at her that she's crazy and to leave me alone because I did nothing wrong."

Why did 'Selling Sunset' star Christine Quinn and Christian Dumontet?

'Selling Sunset' star Christine Quinn filed for a divorce from her husband, Christian Dumontet in 2024 following his domestic violence charge. Christian allegedly hit their son, Christian Jr, who was born in 2021. Christian reportedly threw a bag containing a glass bottle at Christine which missed her and injured their child instead.

Christine and Christian's son was immediately treated by paramedics after the alleged assault. Christine subsequently filed for a restraining order, which Christian violated. In response, he filed for sole legal and physical custody of their son and requested the court to deny her from receiving spousal support.

Did Heather Rae Young date Christine Quinn and Emma Hernan's mysterious ex?

'Selling Sunset' stars Christine Quinn and Emma Hernan's mysterious ex seemed to be quite a player as they weren't the only ones he was involved with. In Season 5, Heather admitted that she has also dated the same guy who was engaged to both Emma and Christine.

Christine revealed that shortly after she broke up with her ex-beau, Heather started dating him. Heather later clarified her involvement after Christine's accusation and claimed, "It wasn't even a boyfriend, it was so short-lived."