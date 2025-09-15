‘DWTS’ pro freaks out as Robert Irwin collapses during intense season 34 practice routine: ‘I’ve killed him’

‘Dancing with the Stars’ is returning to our screens soon, and ever since the full cast was revealed on 'Good Morning America', fans can't wait to see how their favorite celebrities fare this season. But behind the star-studded performances and the cheers lie a gruelling routine, marked by intense practice and discipline. With contestants sharing sneak peeks into their routines in the run-up to the premiere, fans are witnessing just that. In one such video, wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, who has been paired with Witney Carson, is seen collapsing and hyperventilating during a practice session.

"Post rehearsals mood," Irwin wrote on the video he shared on social media, along with a series of other BTS visuals. The footage shows him lying on the floor, belly-up, as he hyperventilates, trying to catch his breath. "I've killed him!" Carson jokes off-camera. Irwin, still gasping for breath, replies, “No, you haven’t,” inviting smiles and warm comments from fans. Notably, a decade before Irwin joined the 'DWTS' cast, his sister, Bindi, had made a mark for herself in the competition, winning the Mirrorball Trophy. When asked for advice, she told her brother, “You've got the best dance partner in the world dancing. Make it your own. Lean in and try to enjoy because it goes by so fast,” as per TV Insider.

Irwin appears to have taken her sister's advice seriously and is putting in the extra effort under the guidance of Carson, and Carson, too, seems to appreciate her partner's dedication. Under Irwin's posts, captioned, "getting into the groove", Carson commented, "That’s my partner!!!!" with a fire emoji. Other celebrities, too, took to the comments section to praise the 21-year-old's dedication. "Your energy is infectious!" Danielle Fishel Karp wrote, while author and TV presenter Jessica Rowe lauded Irwin's "infectious" energy. Fans also joined in praising the young wildlife conservationist.

"Get it Robert! So proud of you! Can’t wait to see the show!" one user commented, while another wrote, "I think he has won America’s hearts already and America’s favorite!! I watch every season, and I will be watching this season!! Go Robert!!" Remembering Bindi's stint on 'DWTS', a third fan commented, "ive waited years for this moment! ever since i watched you in the audience rooting for bindi. i just knew one day it would be your turn…so excited!!!" Several fans also took to the comments section to praise Irwin's looks. "Aww, Robert, you are so handsome 😍 go win, buddy," one commented, while another quipped, "We can talk about how well he dances, how handsome he looks, and how beautiful nature is."

The other celebrities who will be seen on ‘Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 include Hilaria Baldwin, with partner Gleb Savchenko, Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles, who will take the stage with partner Ezra Sosa, NBA star Baron Davis, who has been partnered with Britt Stewart, Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, nd Corey Feldman, with partner Jenna Johnson, among others. 'Dancing with the Stars' will premiere on September 16 on ABC and Disney+.