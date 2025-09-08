‘DWTS’ Season 34 contestant reveals surprising reason she broke her NDA before cast reveal: ‘I called...’

Ahead of 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34’s premiere, Danielle Fishel admitted she couldn’t keep her casting a secret.

The dance floor is about to get a dose of 1990s nostalgia. Actress, director, and podcast host Danielle Fishel, forever remembered as Topanga Lawrence from ‘Boy Meets World,’ is officially joining ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 34. The big reveal came during 'Good Morning America' on September 3, where the full lineup of 14 stars and their pro partners was unveiled to the world. The new season will premiere live on Tuesday, September 16, on both ABC and Disney+, as per Good Housekeeping.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle (@daniellewithstars)

Fishel brings a strong dose of nostalgia to this year’s 'DWTS' lineup, tapping into the fan base that grew up watching 'Boy Meets World'. Her casting follows the show’s tradition of featuring TV icons with lasting cultural impact. Although the cast reveal was meant to be secret, Fishel admitted she couldn’t keep it quiet. When GMA host Lara Spencer asked if her podcast co-hosts and former 'Boy Meets World' castmates, Rider Strong and Will Friedle, knew in advance, Fishel laughed and confessed, they did.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Morning America (@goodmorningamerica)

“I did, which means I broke my NDA,” she said with a grin. “I did pretty much call them immediately—we had some scheduling things I had to work out! But they were very excited for me and they did not give me any advice, which is probably for the best because neither one of them have any dance experience either!” she revealed. Her lighthearted confession was later posted in a clip on GMA Instagram, where fans enjoyed her honesty and cheered her ability to keep the secret from the public while still looping in her closest friends. Fishel’s return to the spotlight through ‘DWTS’ is just the latest chapter in her enduring career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

After ‘Boy Meets World’ ended in 2000, she reprised her role as Topanga in the Disney Channel spinoff ‘Girl Meets World’ from 2014 to 2017, where she played a mother handling the challenges of raising a teenage daughter. In addition to acting, she has become a director and television personality. Today, Fishel co-hosts 'Pod Meets World' with Strong and Friedle, where the trio revisit each episode of their ’90s sitcom, sharing behind-the-scenes memories and untold stories. Fishel is paired with professional dancer Pasha Pashkov, a seasoned pro. Early rehearsals have already given her a taste of what’s to come.

“I've already just adopted so much of [dancing],” she said during her GMA sit-down. “[Pasha] is the best teacher, so I've already ... I'm just like a sponge, and I want to learn from everybody here.” What she lacks in technique, she’s determined to make up for in enthusiasm and work ethic. As the countdown to September 16 begins, fans are eagerly waiting to see if Fishel can channel her sitcom charm into ballroom brilliance. Whether she brings a little of Topanga’s spirit to the floor or reinvents herself entirely, one thing is certain: Fishel is ready to dance her way into America’s hearts all over again.