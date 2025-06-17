Robert Irwin trains for ‘DWTS’ with the cutest partner ever — and our hearts can’t take it

Robert Irwin may be nervous about ‘DWTS,’ but his tiny dance partner is keeping spirits high and fans smiling.

Robert Irwin is working hard for his ‘DWTS’ debut, but in the cutest way possible. The 20-year-old wildlife conservationist is eager to follow in his sister Bindi’s footsteps and make a smashing ‘DWTS’ appearance. Since the stakes are high, he decided to get some help: not from the mirrorball champion Bindi but her daughter, Grace. The uncle and niece duo share a strong bond, as evident on social media. This time, it was Robert’s mother, Teri Irwin, who posted a clip of the duo having a “dance party.” Robert did the steps, and his niece adorably followed. The video ended with Grace giving her uncle an enthusiastic high-five.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terri Irwin (@terriirwincrikey)

It’s no coincidence that their dance party happened after Robert was confirmed as a contestant in the upcoming season 34 of ‘DWTS’. He’s clearly getting his groove back ahead of the big competition. The 20-year-old media personality was the first celebrity contestant announced to be joining the beloved dance competition show. In an interview with Us Weekly, he admitted to feeling “nervous” about his gig. “I’m just going to get real for a second, I’m so nervous. I’m really nervous,” he told the outlet. But he’s grateful to have Bindi by his side, who went through the same experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography)

Bindi participated in the 21st season of the show and won alongside her pro dancer partner and ‘DWTS’ veteran, Derek Hough. “Not only did she do Dancing With the Stars, I mean, she won Dancing With the Stars and just was such an incredible shining light,” he added. Robert, who was much younger when his sister participated, recalled being in awe of the competition. “I remember watching [her] on that show just thinking, ‘This is the coolest thing ever,” he added. Bindi and her husband, Chandler Powell, welcomed their daughter, Grace Warrior, on March 25, 2021, the same day as their first wedding anniversary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography)

As for ‘DWTS’ season 34, social media influencer Alix Earle will be joining the show as Robert’s fellow contestant. In an interview with ‘Good Morning America,’ she admitted to having been watching the show “religiously” over the years. Earle further revealed that she would take all her family members to the tapings. “I heard that going to the show live is really fun,” she added. The social media star also revealed that she grew up dancing. “I was dancing competitively until my junior, senior year of high school,” she added. As someone who loves a good performance, she’s excited to challenge herself on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alix Earle (@alix_earle)

Earle has amassed more than 7.5 million followers on TikTok and 4.3 million on Instagram. She is best known for her GRWM videos and hosts a podcast called 'Hot Mess'. More contestants are yet to be announced for season 34, which is set to premiere sometime in the fall of 2025. The previous season had a grand conclusion with celebrity star Joey Graziadei and his pro dancer partner, Jenna Johnson, being crowned as the champions. ‘The Bachelor’ star and ‘DWTS’ veteran had to beat Ilona Maher and Chandler Kinney to win the coveted title.