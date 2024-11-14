'RHOSLC': Lisa Barlow has an 'insufferable' tantrum over trivial matter

Lisa Barlow has a lot of complaints about her longtime friend Bronwyn Newport

The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 star Lisa Barlow enjoyed Palm Springs Gateway despite having a series of dramatic and tense moments with her co-stars, especially, Bronwyn Newport and her husband Todd Bradley. Bronwyn planned the trip and booked flights for her friends.

The Bravo show star failed to book her co-stars' seats in business class leaving Lisa seething with frustration. Bronwyn insisted that there were only four seats available in the business class that she had booked for her family but Lisa wasn’t having it. However, Lisa overreacted to the situation and showed a temper tantrum over a seat for around a 45-minute flight.

Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose with their husbands were notably ready to adjust to the seats but Lisa wasn't. She started looking for alternative flights turning the fun, quick, and easy journey into unnecessary drama. Things would have been easier if Lisa had avoided the conflict when the issue could have been resolved with a little compromise like her co-stars.

'RHOSLC' star Lisa Barlow complains about seating arrangement (@bravo)

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport defends booking coach class seats

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport has recently taken to her social media to explain herself amid the flight seat drama. She shared a series of photos from Bravo stars' trip and penned a lengthy tribute to her husband Todd Bradley. However, she wrapped up the tribute while addressing Lisa Barlow's drama. Bronwyn wrote, "Side note! Who knew coach was so bad?" She claimed that she always flies in coach when needed.

She further revealed, "As you can see, I originally put the two individual ladies in first with T and I home so as to not pick one couple above the others and then I canceled their flights when they weren’t attending and those seats got scooped up by other travelers." Bronwyn insisted that she doesn't want to shade anyone but was trying to be the "nicest to the two who were harshest toward my marriage."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bronwyn Newport (@bronwynnewport)

Lisa Barlow faces rage for meddling in Bronwyn Newport's relationship with her ex's family

'RHOSLC' star Lisa Barlow recently found out that she already knew Bronwyn Newport's ex and his family. She asked Bronwyn if she wanted her daughter Gwen to reconnect with her late father's family and the Bravo show newbie welcomed the idea. Lisa went her way out and reached out to Gwen's father's family only to receive outrage from Bronwyn's husband, Todd Bradley.

Todd seemingly doesn't want Bronwyn and her daughter to reconnect with the past and instantly shuts down the idea in front of the whole cast. The Bravo show star got to see a notably new side of fun Todd as he was a bit mean and controlling towards Bronwyn. Additionally, he slammed Lisa in the confessional claiming Lisa shouldn't have interfered in his family matter.

Lisa Barlow faces rage for meddling in Bronwyn Newport's relationship with her ex's family (@bravo)

Catch the thrilling drama of 'RHOSLC' Season 5 on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.