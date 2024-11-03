'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport's past mistake raises questions about her parenting

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport's daughter Gwen's father wasn't involved in their lives

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH: The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Bronwyn Newport's parenting style has recently come under fire as details of her past emerged. An Instagram Story she shared, which was later reposted on Reddit, has drawn criticism for her decision to place her daughter, Gwen, in a teenage rehab facility back in 2020.

At just 18 years old, Gwen has now moved out of her parents' house, but the shadows of her upbringing have cast a long shadow over her life. Critics have not only questioned Bronwyn's ability to care for her daughter but have also expressed concern over the emotional and psychological impact of sending Gwen to rehab. This scrutiny intensified when it was revealed that Gwen was unable to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family that year, having not met the goals set by her rehab program.

The fallout from these revelations has sparked heated discussions about Bronwyn's parenting style, with many fans and observers debating the effectiveness of her decisions. Some argue that putting Gwen in rehab was a necessary step toward recovery, while others see it as a failure to provide the nurturing environment a young girl needs.

Did Bronwyn Newport's daughter Gwen meet her grandparents?

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport recently gave an update on Gwen's journey to meet her grandparents after Lisa Barlow facilitated a reconnection with her ex’s family. Although Gwen hasn’t met her grandparents yet, Bronwyn remains optimistic about the possibility. In a recent interview with ET, she expressed, "I always hope it changes in the future."

Bronwyn emphasized the importance of love and support, saying, "I always think everybody should have all the love and support that they can, and as soon as that feels like a loving and supportive avenue, I hope that they are able to take that path together." However, she candidly admitted that, at this point, it might be best for her to step back from that journey for the sake of everyone involved.

Bronwyn Newport learned about Gwen's father's death on Facebook

In a poignant moment from a previous episode of 'RHOSLC', Season 5 newcomer Bronwyn Newport opened up about her heartbreaking experience of being abandoned by her daughter's father after becoming pregnant as a teenager while attending Brigham Young University.

Bronwyn revealed that she was just 19, on the brink of turning 20, when she became pregnant with Gwen. During a heartfelt confessional, she shared that Gwen's biological father was absent from their lives and tragically passed away shortly after Gwen's second birthday. With no contact with him or his family, Bronwyn learned about his death through a Facebook post, adding another layer of pain to her story.

