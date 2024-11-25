‘RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport cranks up the heat in her feud with Heather Gay

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport recently took a swipe at Heather Gay

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Bronwyn Newport isn't backing down from the drama, recently taking the opportunity to throw some shade at her co-star Heather Gay. During a Watch What Happens Live! event with Bravo producer Andy Cohen, a video surfaced that quickly made waves. In it, Andy appears to snub Heather Gay, greeting everyone else with a hug—except for her.

Bronwyn shared the video on her Instagram story with the caption, "Wait. Wait. WAIT. Did I just see a 'hello, absolutely not, hello' moment?!?!?" She used the post to throw shade at Heather, highlighting the apparent snub from Andy while the rest of the cast received warm greetings. This comes amid the ongoing feud between Bronwyn and Heather, who just can't seem to resolve their differences. It seems Bronwyn tried to drag Andy into their feud, making it seem as though he's taken sides in the drama.

'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Bronwyn Newport shared a clip of Andy Cohen seemingly snubbing Heather Gay (Instagram/@brownwynnewport)

Andy Cohen clarifies claims of snubbing Heather Gay

Soon after Bronwyn's post, Andy took notice of the viral video and addressed the controversy in the comment section. He wrote, "Ok, before the spirals – I had already seen Heather backstage but hadn't seen any of the peaches!"

Bronwyn also weighed in, clarifying that she wasn't trying to throw shade at Heather. She commented, "I just thought it was a cute re-enactment of last week's episode! Andy would never shade Heather!"

'RHOSLC' star Heather Gay and Andy Cohen had already met backstage (YouTube/Bravo)

Why are 'RHOSLC' stars Bronwyn Newport and Heather Gay feuding?

Well, the 'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn and Heather’s feud seems to lack a solid foundation, as their tension appears to stem from their differing impressions of each other. It all began when Heather claimed the conflict was sparked by a comment Bronwyn made about Whitney Rose. However, Bronwyn made the same comment directly to Whitney, and Whitney even praised Bronwyn for shutting down the gold digger accusations.

On RHOSLC’s After Show, Whitney seemed to side with Bronwyn, stating that Heather has difficulty taking accountability. So, it appears things are cordial between Bronwyn and Whitney, while Heather struggles to accept Bronwyn into the 'RHOSLC' group. Overall, it seems their feud is simply a result of their different personalities. Some have even suggested that Heather may feel threatened by Bronwyn’s presence, as she’s quickly become a fan favorite, whereas Heather has always lacked a storyline.

'RHOSLC' stars Bronwyn Newport and Heather Gay have remained at odds since the former's Bravo debut (Bravo)

Have 'RHOSLC' stars Bronwyn Newport and Heather Gay attempted to reconcile?

In the October 30 episode of 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City', Bronwyn invited Heather to her home in an attempt to make amends and move forward. However, it was a rocky start as Heather took issue with the way Bronwyn spoke about other members of the group.

The conversation quickly turned tense as they failed to find common ground, and after a heated exchange, Heather walked away, saying, "This is not the type of friendship I want to have." It seems Heather expected a straightforward apology from Bronwyn, while Bronwyn wasn’t sure what she was apologizing for and, in the end, felt like she was being "quizzed."