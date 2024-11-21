'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby’s dig at Meredith Marks might leave their friendship beyond repair

'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby explains why she's at odds with Meredith Marks

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Mary Cosby isn’t letting her feud with Meredith Marks cool off. On Tuesday, November 19, the 52-year-old reality TV star threw shade at Meredith when asked if any 'RHOSLC' star would plant a recording device in Meredith’s room. “Nobody’s recording Meredith. I’m just saying, nobody’s recording Meredith. Like, for what?” she responded at the New York City launch of Van Leeuwen’s SLC Scoop ice cream flavor.

When asked what audio might surface from Meredith’s room, Mary quipped, “Probably sipping wine. And some tears,” before calling Meredith a “victim.” At the same event, Mary shared her thoughts on why their once-close friendship has taken a turn for the worse. “I feel like we’ve been on a slippery slope since I’ve bonded with Angie [Katsanevas],” she told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” She explained, “Meredith is the type of person who likes to be in an alliance with someone,” adding “And if you befriend that person that she doesn’t like, she kind of pulls away from you. And that’s what happened.”

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Mary Cosby calls Meredith Marks a 'victim' (Youtube/Bravo)

Meredith Marks admits feeling ‘used’ by Mary Cosby

Meredith Marks opened up about what led to her ongoing feud with Cosby during an interview with US Weekly in September 2024. “I’m not really sure what the problem was. Maybe I’ll understand when I watch it. Maybe I’ll understand in three years when I rewatch it,” Meredith shared.

Mary suggested that their friendship began to unravel when Meredith formed new bonds with other 'RHOSLC' cast members. Meredith also admitted to feeling “used for the past three years,” adding, "because why all of a sudden when you’re comfortable, I don’t understand why you’re coming after me.”

'RHOSLC' Season 4 star Meredith Marks admits feeling 'used' by Mary Cosby (Bravo)

‘RHOSLC’ stars Angie Katsanevas and Bronwyn Newport open up about their friendship with Mary Cosby

In October 2024, ‘RHOSLC’ stars Angie Katsanevas and Bronwyn Newport spoke about their current dynamics with Mary. “I’ve only known this, Mary,” Bronwyn told The New York Post. She added, “I’ve only known this really fun and really loving Mary. She was open to me from the beginning. I don’t know what everybody saw before. I think it was me. I brought this Mary out!”

Angie echoed Bronwyn's sentiment, stating, "Katsanevas echoed the newest housewife’s sentiments, sharing, “I think with Mary, this season, she just feels supported, she feels, she has friends. She’s having fun again. She’s herself.”

‘RHOSLC’ star Angie Katsanevas opens up how she feels about Mary Cosby (Instagram/@angiekatsanevas)

Why are Angie Katsanevas and Meredith Marks feuding?

'RHOSLC' star Angie’s feud with Meredith began after Angie accused Meredith of claiming that her husband, Shawn Trujillo, was cheating on her with men. However, Meredith has completely denied the allegations. During the After Show, she stated, "Let me make this abundantly clear: I don't need to think about Shawn having s*x," added Meredith. "Can we please move on? I've never been the one discussing it."