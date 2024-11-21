'RHOSLC' star Whitney Rose 'betrays' her friends by contacting the 'traitor'

'RHOSLC' star Whitney Rose has supposedly made a big mistake

The 'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 mid-season trailer has recently dropped a series of shocking bombs and one of them was the ultimate betrayal in friendship. Whitney Rose has recently disappointed her friends after she contacted the group's 'traitor' and 'enemy', Monica Garcia. The Bravo show stars Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, and Meredith Marks have distanced themselves from Monica since the day they found out that she had been behind the burner social media account that bullied the housewives.

Additionally, Monica's burner account released the Bravo show cast's personal information and spread rumors that greatly affected the group. Monica's betrayal brought the Bravo stars close together but the group once again started falling apart, especially after Whitney's shocking confession.

Whitney's co-stars were left shocked by her confession and felt betrayed by her friend. No matter the circumstances that forced Whitney to speak with Monica, it was clear that in doing so, she had broken the trust of those closest to her. She should have at least had a conversation with her co-stars if she was desperate to have a conversation with Monica.

Why did 'RHOSLC' star Whitney Rose contact Monica Garcia?

The preview of 'RHOSLC' Season 5 didn't reveal much details about Whitney Rose and Monica Garcia's drama but it seemed like it had something to do with her PRISM jewelry. Whitney's storyline has been revolving around her jewelry line being accused of selling products from the Alibaba site. Despite the side-by-side photo exposing the similarities between Alibaba's and PRISM jewelry, Whitney has continuously debunked the accusations.

She has since been determined to find the person behind spreading the alleged rumors and has dragged Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks into the drama. However, Whitney seemingly wanted to reach the roots and that's why she seemingly contacted Monica. Additionally, there are rumors that Monica might have found out through her sources that Heather Gay was the actual person who started the sabotaging rumors.

'RHOSLC' star Whitney Rose seemingly contacted Monica Garcia for PRISM jewelry rumor (YouTube/@bravo)

Whitney Rose allegedly contacted Monica Garcia at BravoCon

'RHOSLC' star Monica Garcia has seemingly leaked the potential timeline Whitney Rose had contacted her. During a live podcast, Monica claimed that she had an awkward exchange with Whitney at BravoCon. However, she refrained from revealing the details of the conversation but did tease that Whitney was willing to leave their past drama behind.

Monica shared, "All of a sudden, Whitney comes and sits by me, and it’s like when you see your ex, [like] what’s happening?" Monica further recalled that Whitney was "so nice" to her adding, "She was like, 'Look whatever we have going on, I want you to know', like she was so sweet."

Whitney Rose allegedly contacted Monica Garcia at BravoCon (Bravo)

Will Monica Garcia ever return to 'RHOSLC'?

Monica Garcia made her 'RHOSLC' debut with Season 4 but had to face embarrassment and backlash from her co-stars and viewers after her burner account was exposed. The exposé led to Monica getting fired from the franchise and the cast vowing to never work with her. However, the viewers might have noticed that almost every episode of the latest season mentions Monica seemingly teasing that the franchise would not revamp without her.

Meanwhile, Monica has claimed that the franchise needs to have a huge change if they want her to return. During a recent interview with US Weekly, Monica claimed, "Housewives is all about bridges and mending relationships and seeing the other side of things, but [with] how things played out, I don't know how they do it as long as certain other cast members are there." She added, "So I could see myself coming back if, maybe, there was a cast shake-up."

'RHOSLC' alum Monica Garcia wants cast shakeup (Instagram/@monicanikigarcia)

Catch the thrilling drama of 'RHOSLC' Season 5 on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.