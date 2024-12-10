'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards turns to Lisa Rinna and Morgan Wade for support amid Dorit Kemsley fallout

'RHOBH' stars Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley, once best friends, are now involved in heated arguments

The drama between Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley on the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' just took a new twist! On Tuesday, December 10, Kyle was spotted out with her best friend, Lisa Rinna, and country singer Morgan Wade. The trio appeared to be enjoying a cheerful breakfast together, joined by Lisa’s husband, Harry Hamlin. While the sighting sparked romance rumors between Morgan and Kyle, the timing of their hangout is what’s catching attention.

This outing comes amid the ongoing tension between Kyle and Dorit, who have been clashing on the show. The two former best friends are now caught in heated arguments, and it seems Kyle may have been seeking support during these challenging times. With 'RHOBH' Season 14 showcasing Kyle being cornered by Dorit's fiery remarks, the timing of the meetup could signal that Kyle is leaning on her friends. It might even suggest that Kyle wants Lisa back on the show to help navigate these turbulent waters. While the purpose of the gathering remains unclear, fans will likely see the full story unfold soon.

'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards hangs out with Lisa Rinna and Morgan Wade (Bravo)

Why did Lisa Rinna leave 'RHOBH'?

After eight years on 'RHOBH', Lisa decided not to return for Season 13, citing multiple reasons for her exit. In May 2023, Lisa opened up about her decision, revealing that her mother’s death in late 2021 played a significant role in her departure. The actress shared with USA Today that her mother appeared to her in a dream, asking her to follow her happiness and pursue her dreams.

Lisa recalled her mother advising her that it was time to leave the drama of 'RHOBH' behind. Additionally, Lisa pointed out that the onscreen drama and the show’s editing style contributed to her choice to step away.

Lisa Rinna left 'RHOBH' after season 12 (YouTube/@peacock)

Why are Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley feuding?

'RHOBH' stars Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley are at odds for multiple reasons. While Dorit seems upset with Kyle for distancing herself during her marriage struggles, Kyle points to several issues, including Dorit's comment about her being the 'least favorite Richards sister' and her failure to support Teddi Mellencamp at BravoCon.

However, it appears Kyle herself isn't entirely sure where her anger toward Dorit originates. The affair rumors between Dorit and Kyle's estranged husband Mauricio Umansky could also be fueling the tension between the two.

'RHOBH' stars Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards are currently at odds (Bravotv)

Are Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade still friends?

When Garcelle Beauvais asked about Morgan during the 'RHOBH' Season 14 premiere, Kyle insisted there was "nothing to say" about her. Garcelle responded, "So, you're not with her?" Kyle replied, "No, I'm not." She further added that while there's curiosity, she doesn't want to speak for anyone else and has no story to share at this time.

'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade sparked romance rumors (Instagram/@morganwademusic)

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 14 airs on Tuesdays at 9 ET on Bravo.