'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley and Mauricio Umansky’s alleged sighting fuels affair gossip

The tea is hot and boiling as 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Dorit Kemsley was reportedly spotted sneaking into Mauricio Umansky’s luxe condo at 8899 Beverly Blvd, further pushing the already swirling affair rumors between the two. On Saturday, December 7, an X account made the shocking claim that Dorit was spotted entering Mauricio's condo late at night and leaving early the next morning. The user cheekily remarked, ‘Midnight workouts, anyone?!’

Neither Dorit nor Mauricio have confirmed the affair rumors. Moreover, Kyle Richards, Mauricio’s estranged wife, and Dorit’s former best friend, even denied the affair claims in November 2024. Despite this, it appears the situation is far from subtle. However, it is important to note that it’s unclear whether the post is true or just a fabricated story to stir things up.

So Dorit Kemsley’s been slipping into Mauricio Umansky’s luxe 8899 Beverly Blvd condo late at night and strolling out early in the morning—‘midnight workouts,’ anyone?! 👀 The streets are SCREAMING, and the tea is BOILING OVER! ☕🔥 Who else is watching this play out? #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/6txKAE7n9p — Eric B (@Oflululemon) December 7, 2024

'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley and Mauricio Umansky have always had undeniable chemistry

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Dorit and Mauricio have sparked romance rumors. In an episode of 'RHOBH' shortly after Dorit became a victim of a home robbery, she and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, visited Kyle and Mauricio to discuss the traumatic experience. During a group hug with Mauricio, Paul, and Dorit, Dorit was caught tearing up and kissing Mauricio’s shoulder. This moment raised many eyebrows, especially since Mauricio was her close friend Kyle’s husband.

Another eyebrow-raising moment occurred when Paul jokingly asked Mauricio who he thought was the most beautiful housewife, and Mauricio immediately named Dorit. Additionally, Mauricio was once seen playfully messing with Dorit’s ponytail, a gesture that certainly turned heads. All of this suggests that their chemistry may have been simmering for a long time.

'RHOBH's Mauricio Umansky has called Dorit Kemsley the best-looking housewife (BravoTV)

Is Kyle Richards upset with Dorit Kemsley over Mauricio Umansky?

It's no secret that Kyle Richards and Dorit are feuding. While Dorit seems certain about her frustration with Kyle, it's unclear what exactly has caused Kyle to turn on Dorit. Kyle has cited several reasons for distancing herself, including Dorit’s joke about Kathy Hilton being her favorite Richards sister and her failure to defend Teddi Mellencamp. However, the tension could stem from something deeper. With the growing affair rumors surrounding Dorit and Mauricio, Kyle’s aggression may be rooted in this.

'RHOBH' stars Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley are currently feuding (Bravotv)

'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards may not be over Mauricio Umansky

In 'RHOBH' Season 14, Episode 2, the strained dynamic between Kyle and Mauricio became more apparent. During the episode, Kyle reflects on her former partner in their shared home, mentioning that they’ve agreed to reassess their relationship in six months. Kyle appears hopeful for a reconciliation. When a producer directly asked if part of her hoped for a reunion, she hesitated, replying, 'I don’t want to answer that question right now.' This reluctance hinted that Kyle might still be holding onto the possibility of getting back together.

'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards seemingly hopes for a reconciliation with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky (Bravotv)

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 14 airs on Tuesdays at 9 ET on Bravo.