Kyle Richards' evolving sexuality takes another turn with Kevin Costner hook-up rumors

Kyle Richards recently sparked hookup rumors with Kevin Costner owing to comments made by her 'RHOBH' co-star Sutton Stracke

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards has faced intense scrutiny over her sexuality since her separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, in 2023. What added fuel to these rumors was her close friendship with country singer Morgan Wade and a cameo in the singer's music video playing her romantic interest. While the two have downright dismissed all speculations, Kyle confessed that the public scrutiny affected her sense of self. "It is quite personal, and what surprised me was that it is creating a challenge on my sense of self," she said.

Moreover, comments from Kyle's 'RHOBH' co-star Sutton Stracke during a recent after-show discussion sparked a rumor involving the 55-year-old socialite and Kevin Costner. She seemed to suggest that Kyle once tried to "hook up" with the 'Yellowstone' star while they were both in Aspen. While no date or timeline of the alleged encounter was mentioned, Sutton's remark about Kyle's fascination with Costner only adds another layer to the viewers' ongoing fascination with her personal life.

Kyle has yet to address Sutton's claim.

Kevin Costner's dating history since his split with Christine Baumgartner

Following his separation from Christine Baumgartner, Kevin Costner sparked romance rumors with singer Jewel after they were photographed together on Necker Island. Sources said that they had developed a close relationship. However, both shut down the rumors, with Costner saying that they are friends and have never dated each other. "I don’t want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that’s what we have," he further said.

Before Baumgartner, the actor was married to Cindy Costner from 1978 to 1994. He also sparked dating rumors with Courteney Cox in the mid-1990s.

Despite being deeply affected by his divorce from Baumgartner, Costner appears to be receptive to new relationships.

Kyle Richards apparently once tried to hook up with Kevin Costner (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Kyle Richards chooses to stay away from the 'dating scene' since split with Mauricio Umansky

Since her split with Mauricio Umansky over the summer of 2023, 'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards has made a deliberate decision not to date. During an interview, Kyle stated that she has not returned to dating so far and explained that it has been a personal choice. "By choice. By choice," she emphasized, referring to taking more time and going through her thoughts regarding the split before dating again.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky separated in July 2023 (bravotv)

Kyle Richards talked to her daughters about the sexuality rumors

Kyle Richards openly discussed the rumors surrounding her sexuality with her daughters, Farrah Aldjufrie, 36, Alexia Umansky, 28, Sophia Umansky, 24, and Portia Umansky, 16, as she wanted them to hear it from her rather than anyone else. "I had to tell them, 'This is something that I have been confronted with now, so I want you to know that, because it's out there,'" Kyle said to E! News, making sure they knew and could deal with it together.