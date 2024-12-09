Is Dorit Kemsley’s divorce fake? ‘RHOBH’ star accused of staging drama for clout

Dorit Kemsley revealed how despite being heartbroken, their split had nothing to do with infidelity

It is being rumored that 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Dorit Kemsley is faking her divorce storyline for attention and money. Former show producer Carlos King, in a video, insinuated that Dorit and PK are hyping the divorce drama to make Dorit more relevant on the show and get more cash. As King said, Dorit is soon going to spill private information that Kyle Richards shared with her, and that is very much going to create tension within the cast. What it seems is that Dorit wants to become "HBIC" through the dramatization of issues.

Well, some viewers still think that though the divorce storyline wasn't entirely fake; it does appear that Dorit was exaggerating it for her storyline. Also, there are suggestions that she was under pressure to expose her personal life, possibly to avoid being sacked as the show has become more 'issue-based' in recent series.

And if the rumors are true, that Dorit spills the tea, things could get explosively confrontational, especially with Kyle, as seen in the preview where Kyle is running away from a spa day and into a car.

Dorit Kemsley spotted with Mauricio Umansky amid divorce drama with PK

Dorit Kemsley has been spotted numerous times entering Mauricio Umansky's luxury condo at night and leaving at the crack of dawn, fueling gossip about an illicit affair. Of course, rumors have persisted for months now, partly because of the noticeable chemistry that's been quite palpable on the show between them. In the previous episodes, after Dorit's home was robbed, she was seen hugging Mauricio, and during this embrace, she even kissed his shoulder, which raised eyebrows.

Also, Mauricio had once called Dorit the most beautiful housewife, and he was seen playfully messing with her ponytail, all these things sparked speculation about the two. Despite this, both Dorit and Mauricio have denied rumors of an affair, as has Mauricio's estranged wife, Kyle Richards.

Dorit and Mauricio spark affair rumours (Instagram/@doritkemsley, @mumansky18)



Dorit Kemsley confirms divorce with PK has nothing to do ‘cheating’

As of November 2024, Dorit and Paul "PK" Kemsley have not filed for divorce, but they are separated. In May 2024, the couple announced their separation via social media. They expressed that they were taking time apart to reevaluate their relationship and spend time with their children.

They made it clear there was no huge event or infidelity that caused the separation. Instead, they described themselves as grown adults who still care about one another yet felt this was a much-needed time of personal reflection. Dorit has since confirmed the separation has nothing to do with cheating, emphasizing it was their joint decision.