'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards may not be ready to let go of estranged husband Mauricio Umansky

'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards addresses whether she's open to reconciling with Mauricio Umansky

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Episode 3 featured a highly anticipated moment between estranged spouses Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky. During the episode, Mauricio visited his former home with Kyle, and the two shared lighthearted conversations, hinting that Kyle still hopes to reconcile with Mauricio. In the Tuesday, December 3 episode, Kyle confided to Mauricio, “I’m like thinking about you in this condo, with no dogs." She also mentioned putting her clothes in his closet because there was extra space after Mauricio moved out.

Although the couple is currently separated, Mauricio has given their relationship a six-month window to reassess. In a confessional, Kyle revealed that the time apart allows both of them to reflect on their relationship and explore their lives separately. Yet, she hinted at hoping for a reunion after the time frame. When a producer directly asked Kyle if part of her hoped-for reconciliation, she hesitated, responding, "I don't want to answer that question right now." This reluctance suggested that Kyle may still hold on to the idea of getting back together. Mauricio, however, appears more at peace with the separation and his new living situation. Despite this, it seems Kyle isn’t ready to give up, which could explain why she hasn’t filed for divorce. The door remains open for the couple to reunite if Mauricio has a change of heart.

Kyle Richards married Mauricio Umansky in 1996 (Bravo TV)

Mauricio Umansky suggests his separation from Kyle Richards might be "permanent"

In a private confession during 'RHOBH' episode 3, Kyle Richards revealed that Mauricio Umansky has been living in a condo since their separation. While she initially thought the arrangement was temporary, with a six-month lease, it seems Mauricio might have a different perspective. Kyle mentioned that he has purchased furniture for the condo, suggesting that he may be considering the separation "permanent," or at least longer than the six-month timeframe.

Mauricio Umansky initially denied rumors that their marriage was in trouble (Bravo TV)

Does Kyle Richards live alone now?

Kyle currently lives in her family home in Encino with her two daughters: 24-year-old Sophia Umansky and 16-year-old Portia Umansky. Apparently, she has yet to visit Mauricio's new home. The two were supposed to celebrate Jewish holidays together as a family, but with more space at Kyle's place, the plans shifted to her home.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky split in 2023 (@bravo)

Kathy Hilton shares her thoughts on Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky

During her appearance on the December 3 episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', Kathy Hilton shared her thoughts on Kyle and Mauricio's current relationship dynamic. "Do you think there's any chance that Kyle and Mauricio could get back together?" host Andy Cohen asked. To which, Kathy responded, "I always say, 'There's always a chance.'"

Kathy Hilton makes a special appearance during the 'RHOBH' Reunion Season 13 Part 3 (Bravotv)

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 airs on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.