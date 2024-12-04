'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards isn't fooling anyone with her made-up issues with Dorit Kemsley

In 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14, Episode 3, Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley found themselves at odds once again. This time, Kyle appeared to have a new reason to be upset with Dorit, though the underlying issue remains unclear. While Dorit’s grievances with Kyle have been consistent and reasonable, Kyle’s complaints appear to shift with every conversation. The latest drama? Kyle criticized Dorit for not defending Teddi Mellencamp at BravoCon 2023.

Kyle explained her frustration, recounting how an audience member at a BravoCon panel made a negative remark about Teddi. "I just wanted her to acknowledge something," Kyle said. "That says a lot about her character, that she did not want to defend Teddi at all... We know that they're friends." Dorit, however, wasn’t buying it. "Her being mad at me because I didn’t stick up for a friend, mostly of hers, just felt like a big stretch," Dorit countered. "It’s not to say that she can’t have those feelings; I understand." Kyle’s accusations seem more like grasping for reasons than genuine concerns. Her constantly shifting complaints come off as fabricated, seemingly intended to stir up unnecessary drama.

'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards criticized Dorit Kemsley for not defending Teddi Mellencamp at Bravocon 2023 (Instagram/@teddimellencamp)

Why Kyle Richards' feud with Dorit Kemsley doesn't add up

Interestingly, Kyle Richards previously revealed that her tension with Dorit Kemsley stemmed from a moment at BravoCon. When Andy Cohen asked Dorit who her favorite Richards sister was, Kyle accidentally spilled water on Dorit. In response, Dorit jokingly said Kathy Hilton was her favorite and Kyle was her least.

The moment appeared lighthearted and playful, with Kyle even laughing off the comment at the time, seemingly aware it was a joke. However, Kyle has since blown the incident out of proportion, now citing it as a reason for their strained friendship. This shift feels especially surprising given how casually she reacted in the moment.

'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley said that Kathy Hilton was her favorite Richards sister at BravoCon (Bravotv)

Where 'RHOBH' stars Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley stand after the drama

Speaking about her relationship with Dorit, Kyle said, "I still consider her a close friend of mine. But, like I said, you put yourself in that category of not being that close of a friend of mine by saying and doing those things."

"She's got a way of turning things around," the 'RHOBH' star added. "She'll either get very aggressive or she'll play the victim. And I think she just thought one of those is going to get me to back down, sweep it under the rug, move on. I have these feelings. They're very real. And until you recognize that they're real, we're not going anywhere."

'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards still considers Dorit Kemsley as her 'close friend' (Instagram/@kylerichards)

'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards still looking to reconcile with Mauricio Umansky

During the Tuesday, December 3 episode, Kyle hinted that she might not be completely over her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky. In the episode, Mauricio visited Kyle’s house, and the two shared a lighthearted conversation. Afterward, a producer asked Kyle if she was open to reconciling with Mauricio. Kyle responded that she wasn’t ready to make a decision just yet, leaving the situation still up in the air.

'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards may still be looking to reconcile with Mauricio Umansky (Bravotv)

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 airs on Tuesdays at 9 ET on Bravo.