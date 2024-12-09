'RHOBH' alum Brandi Glanville opens up about her ongoing health struggles

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum Brandi Glanville shared a health update with her fans on Sunday, December 8. Taking to X, she posted a selfie that sparked concern among her followers. She wrote a brief caption alongside the photo: "Sick it."

"What happened? I wish I knew I've been in &out of the hospital this passed year 1/2 spent almost every dollar I have trying to figure it out. Some Dr.'s say I have a parasite that jumps around my face. Some say it's stress induced edema. I personally say it's Bravo," she wrote on X. In a separate post, the reality TV star wrote, "This is 100 times worse than anything that happened in Morocco and my life has been ruined for no reason I've spent all of my money on Dr.!My health is ruined. My looks are ruined AND I was rehired because of this behavior for The Morocco girls trip."

'RHOBH' alum Brandi Glanville blames Bravo for her facial disfigurement

Back in July, Brandi Glanville blamed Bravo for her swollen face. Then, she opened up about feeling “miserable and depressed” as a result of her ongoing legal battles with the popular network.

"This is why I'm miserable and depressed :( I'm not even gonna share the picture of when it sinks in. Stress will kill you. How is your wealth? Take care of yourself people thank you Bravo. I couldn't even work if I wanted to at this point," she penned alongside a selfie of herself that showed her left cheek in a bruised and swollen state.

'RHOBH' alum Brandi Glanville faced a health scare in October 2023

In October 2023, Brandi Glanville was hospitalized after experiencing severe facial swelling and fainting. A close source later told Entertainment Tonight that her face "blew up like a basketball."

“Brandi’s been under so much stress since ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ drama started with Caroline Manzo. She hasn’t been able to work since the false claims were brought against her and now it’s taking a toll on her physically," the source told the media outlet.

'RHOBH' alum Brandi Glanville's health took a toll after Caroline Manzo's sexual assault allegations

In January 2023, Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo were among several Housewives who joined the cast of the fourth season of 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip'. Following that, Caroline claimed that Brandi inappropriately touched without her consent.

Soon after, Caroline filed a lawsuit against Bravo for not protecting her and using the storyline to boost their ratings. On the other hand, Brandi has denied the sexual assault allegations pressed against her.