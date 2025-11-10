What does ‘Pluribus’ signify? Hidden meaning behind Vince Gilligan’s mysterious new Apple TV+ sci-fi show

Rhea Seehorn stars as Carol Sturka and is faced with an unenviable task of great importance

'Pluribus' is the latest show on Apple TV+ from creator Vince Gilligan of 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' fame. In a departure from his previously explored worlds of crime and violence, the multiple Emmy Award winner has now turned his attention to the layered genre of science fiction. 'Pluribus', starring 'Better Call Saul' alumni Rhea Seehorn, premiered on Apple TV+ on November 7 and has since then aired two episodes which have instantly struck a chord with the audience, catapulting the show to heights of fame with a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. As per a report by PEOPLE magazine, the logline of the show states that Seehorn plays the character of disgruntled bestselling romance author Carol Sturka who is tasked with the unenviable task of rescuing humanity from the clutches of an alien virus that unbelievably turns everyone...and wait for it...happy!

But what does the title really mean? 'Pluribus' itself, in Latin, has several meanings including "many", "of many" and "from many". The word is traditionally associated with the phrase "E Pluribus Unum" and can be literally translated into "out of many, one". This Latin phrase has a long association with the body politic of the United States of America. It is widely considered that the term was the unofficial motto of the USA after a suggestion for the same was adopted a committee on July 4, 1776. The idea behind the symbolism of the phrase was the idea that the nation was a single one created out of thirteen different colonies, according to the Smithsonian.

It is also know today that 'E Pluribus Unum' was widely regarded as the motto of the USA till the year 1956, when "In God We Trust" was adopted as the official motto following the U.S. Senate passing a bill to that effect. Speaking about the significance of the title, Gilligan had previously noted in an interview with TechRadar, "I really want this to be a show for the whole world, and I liked the idea of out of many, one, in reference to the democracy of the United States, but also out of many people from all around the world, one."

The title of the Apple TV+ show appears on the screen in a stylized manner i.e. as "Plur1bus". The storyline follows that a strange alien signal from space has metamorphosed into a virus that seemingly takes over the world and infects everyone except a select group of twelve individuals, of which Seehorn's Sturka is one. The virus leads to the creation of a bizarre hive mind, leading to a new state of happiness and the absence of conflict.

Sturka, however, isn't satisfied and seeks to restore the old status quo. In doing so, she must however confront the uncomfortable question of whether this new normal state of affairs is actually dystopian or rather a utopia, to attain which humanity has been struggling since the beginning of time. Apple TV+ airs new episodes of 'Pluribus' every Friday.