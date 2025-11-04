'Pluribus' creator teases how many seasons the series could have — and why he’s ready to scrap the ending entirely

After wrapping up the ‘Breaking Bad’ universe, Vince Gilligan’s new sci-fi thriller for Apple TV+ is already shaping up to be something special

Vince Gilligan’s long-awaited return to television, ‘Pluribus,’ hasn’t even premiered yet, and it’s already making waves. The Apple TV+ series, which earned a rare two-season order before its debut, reunites Gilligan with ‘Better Call Saul’ star Rhea Seehorn. It takes viewers back to familiar territory: the eerie deserts of New Mexico. Set in a world overtaken by a strange virus that renders its victims perpetually happy, ‘Pluribus’ centers on Carol Sturka. She’s a historical romance novelist who somehow remains immune and utterly alone in a society where bliss has become a plague.

Since its announcement, the series has stirred buzz across social media and industry circles alike. Sony Pictures Television and Apple TV+ have kept details tightly under wraps, rolling out cryptic teasers ahead of its November 7 premiere. But behind the secrecy, Gilligan already seems to have a clear, though flexible, vision for where this story is headed. In a new interview with ScreenRant, Gilligan revealed that he has a better sense of ‘Pluribus’ endgame than he ever did with ‘Breaking Bad’ or ‘Better Call Saul.’ Still, he’s not afraid to throw it all away if inspiration strikes.

“I have more of an idea how this show should end, [But I will] always quickly get rid of a good [idea] for a better idea,” Gilligan said. “If one comes along, I’ll happily discard what I’m thinking of right now. [But] we have a general roadmap of where the show should go.” When it comes to how long ‘Pluribus’ might run, Gilligan remains unsure. He emphasized that he’s more interested in “leaving people wanting more” than overstaying his welcome. He compared the idea of a show that goes on too long to being the guy at the party everyone wishes would go home.

“Every show before this one, ‘Breaking Bad’ [or] ‘Better Call Saul,’ someone would ask me a question. How long after season 1 [or] how many more seasons do you think you have? And then it turns out we had enough story for six [seasons of ‘Saul’], which was a very nice surprise,” he explained. “So in my mind’s eye, yet again, I’m thinking, ‘I don’t know.’ Maybe three seasons for ‘Pluribus.’ But maybe it goes past that. It is trickier [because] this one feels like it can’t go on forever… But none of them do.” For now, Apple TV+ is keeping production plans for ‘Pluribus’ Season 2 under wraps.

Season 1 will feature nine episodes, a slightly leaner format than other genre titles on the streamer. Even so, ‘Pluribus’ already marks several firsts for Gilligan: his first show beyond the ‘Breaking Bad’ universe, his first true sci-fi project since his days on ‘The X-Files,’ and his first series to receive a double-season order before launch. Meanwhile, as reported by Daily Express, ‘Pluribus’ premieres November 7 on Apple TV+ with its first two episodes dropping the same day. New episodes will then be released every Friday.