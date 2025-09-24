Apple TV+ quietly pulls Jessica Chastain's new crime thriller ‘The Savant’ amid unexpected controversy

Ahead of its Friday, September 26 release, Apple TV+ surprisingly canceled 'The Savant'

Apple TV+ is garnering major attention for halting the release of a TV show and the reason is quite astonishing. The crime thriller series was originally slated for a Friday, September 26 release, but it looks like fans have to wait longer. Inspired by the 2019 Cosmopolitan article, 'Is It Possible to Stop a Mass Shooting Before It Happens?' by Andrea Stanley, the miniseries recounts a true-life story. However, its release has been postponed indefinitely and the reason behind it is connected to Charlie Kirk's shooting.

A screenshot of Jessica Chastain from 'The Savant' (Image Source: YouTube | @appletv+)

The show in discussion is 'The Savant,' which stars Jessica Chastain and Nnamdi Asomugha in key roles. Reportedly, Apple TV+ has quietly pulled the series from its release schedule, with no word yet on a new debut date. The show follows investigator Jodi Goodwin (Jessica Chastain) as she infiltrates an online group of US extremists planning a deadly attack. According to the trailer, Goodwin specializes in tracking snipers, bombers, and others intending serious violence, though she is unsure of the exact nature of her current target's plan, only that he aims "to make a statement," as per The Verge.

In a statement to Deadline, the streamer said, "After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone The Savant. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date." When asked for further details, Apple declined to comment. The Savant's postponement comes shortly after the Charlie Kirk shooting and Disney’s temporary pull of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' following jokes about President Donald Trump's response, underscoring a sensitive climate around political violence.

According to Deadline, Apple TV+ has not explained the last-minute delay of 'The Savant,' but the show's focus on preventing extremist attacks and its violent imagery, such as a sniper in action and a government building bombing, is believed to be the reason, especially in light of the Wednesday, September 10 assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.