Will Thanos return in 'Squid Game' Season 3? There's one fan theory that has us quite convinced

Thanos may have died in 'Squid Game' Season 2, but a new theory hints that the iconic character will appear in the final season.

Netflix's 'Squid Game' is set to conclude its high-stakes narrative with a final season later this year, in June. Season 2, which wrapped in December, successfully carved a place for itself in the hearts of fans with its raw characters. Despite being an antagonist, Thanos' character was a fan favorite given his unique quirks. While Thanos has bitten the dust, fans are convinced the doomed rapper can make a comeback in Season 3.

TOP (T.O.P) of South Korean boy band Bigbang attends the press conference for 'Tazza 2' at Lotte Cinema on July 29, 2014 in Seoul, South Korea. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Han Myung-Gu)

For most of the show, Thanos was seen coping with the pressure of the games with illegal substances, positioning himself as one of the most eccentric and unpredictable characters. His funny raps were one of the most entertaining aspects of Season 2. While the man advanced in games with ease, his death came unannounced. Given the energy he brought, fans hope that the character can make a comeback with the help of Nam gyu (Roh Jae-won) with whom Thanos had formed a close bond.

After Thanos' death, Nam gyu was seen taking possession of his drugs. As the games grow more chaotic, Nam gyu might turn to drugs to cope, which could reflect the same scenario faced by Thanos in Season 2. Thanos, who embraced the deadly nature of the games, might continue to haunt Namgyu’s mind, leading him down a darker path, as per ScreenRant.

Given Thanos' massive popularity and the global recognition of actor TOP, it makes sense to expand his role in 'Squid Game' Season 3. However, since Seasons 2 and 3 were filmed back-to-back, reintroducing Thanos poses a great challenge unless it was planned. However, Director Hwang Dong-hyuk has in fact teased that Thanos' presence will be felt in Season 3. While he hasn’t clarified how, a potential solution could be to have Thanos appear as a hallucination, allowing the character to influence the story without directly resurrecting him.

Creator Dong hyuk has also explained his reasoning behind the naming of the character. He revealed that Thanos' character was intentionally named to appeal to a global audience, not just South Korea, as per CBR. Given that the name is more associated with the Marvel villain, Dong hyuk wanted Thanos to transcend local popularity and become an international sensation. In a 'Still Watching Netflix' interview, Dong hyuk acknowledged that the name might seem unusual for a rapper but it served a larger purpose.

As reported by ScreenRant, in another interview, Dong hyuk praised actor Choi Seung-hyun for his courage in taking on the role, especially given Thanos' negative traits. TOP, who was also a member of K-pop's legendary boy group 'Big Bang,' was embroiled in a marijuana scandal, making him unable to work for nine years. In light of the same, Dong hyuk said, "I feel that it took him a lot of guts, in a way, to portray a character, especially someone who shares a lot of similarities that are quite negative to him as a person too."