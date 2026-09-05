Oscar winners Halle Berry and Colin Firth set to collaborate on rom-com

Nancy Meyers’ long-time collaborator Suzanne Farwell is set to take the director’s chair for ‘Otherwise Engaged’

A-listers Halle Berry and Colin Firth are set to star together in a rom-com titled 'Otherwise Engaged.' According to Deadline, Suzanne Farwell will direct the movie. Farwell is known as Nancy Meyers' longtime collaborator. Some of their projects include iconic movies like 'The Parent Trap' and 'The Holiday.' Farwell penned the rom-com with Gabriel Mizrahi. Also, she is billed as a producer alongside Susan Cartsonis for Resonate Entertainment and Laura Rister for Esme Grace Pictures. The movie will also feature Zoë Kravitz and Jack Whitehall in pivotal roles. If everything proceeds as per plans, production will commence in March 2027 in New York. CAA Media Finance will be in charge of the movie's US rights. Mister Smith Entertainment is managing the project's international rights.

Halle Berry attends the closing ceremony red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kristy Sparow)

The rom-com will soon be available for pre-sales at TIFF (Toronto International Film Festival) Market. "I am passionate about making films that make us laugh out loud while taking us on a deep and meaningful emotional journey. Having spent much of my career helping bring sophisticated relationship comedies to the screen, I couldn't be more excited to bring my love for this genre to 'Otherwise Engaged'. I'm thrilled to be working with such an extraordinary cast and creative team to bring it to life and look forward to introducing the project to the international marketplace at TIFF," Farwell shared.

Zoe Kravitz posing for camera (Image Source: Instagram | @zoeisabellakravitz)

According to the official logline, the movie will feature two love stories. "Charlie (Whitehall) is ready to marry the love of his life, Gabby (Kravitz), until his estranged father (Firth), a fallen business tycoon fresh out of prison, shows up on their doorstep and soon falls for Gabby's fiercely independent mother (Berry). Now, their parents' unlikely romance threatens to turn Charlie and Gabby's dream wedding into their worst nightmare," the synopsis reads. Mister Smith Entertainment is thrilled to be on board for this project. "With not one, but two blossoming romances, some razor-sharp wit and an unbeatable cast, 'Otherwise Engaged' is a truly exciting recipe for success. With her decades of experience as Nancy Meyers' producing partner, we are thrilled to support Suzanne's vision, and think this is one that will have audiences head over heels," CEO David Garrett shared.

Jack Whitehall attends the World Premiere of Apple TV+'s Series "The Studio" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison)

Susan Cartsonis and Laura Rister are also looking forward to collaborating with Farwell. "Suzanne is perfectly positioned to become a triple threat as the producer of some of the most popular modern romantic comedies of the past 20 years. We are thrilled to support her on this sophisticated generational rom-com for which she's co-written, and drawn together our dream cast of Colin, Halle, Zoë and Jack. Suzanne will direct a film we know everyone will want to watch on repeat," producers Rister and Susan Cartsonis shared.