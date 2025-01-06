Netizens spot eerie similarities between Diddy's wild parties and Zoë Kravitz's new movie

"The perfume (the baby oil), the young blonde guy who did not want to be part of it (possibly Justin Bieber), the Polaroids," a fan noted.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been accused of throwing drug-fueled orgies at his 'white parties' or 'freak-offs' for Hollywood's elite. As the disgraced music mogul is being held in a Brooklyn jail awaiting trial for sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution, netizens have scrutinized his past in light of his many lawsuits. They recently also discovered eerie similarities between Zoë Kravitz's psychological crime thriller Blink Twice and Diddy's wild parties. The plotline of the film bears chilling parallels to Combs' white party theme as tech billionaire Slater King, played by Channing Tatum, lures innocent victims to his isolated island for a fun time, only to sexually abuse them. As per Fandomwire, eagle-eyed netizens pointed out the uncanny resemblance on a Reddit thread.

"Watched this movie last night without knowing anything about it going in, that is what I was thinking the whole time like Zoe must have known too," a viewer reasoned. "I thought this. The white clothes, the drugging…Weird shit," another highlighted, remarking on how art imitates real life. "I thought this movie was great. The [connection] to Diddy wasn’t just the sexual violence but the use of GHB and ketamine. There are probably a lot of victims who have a feeling something happened to them," another opined.

"I saw the movie before the arrest. It was chilling how similar the stories are," chimed another. "It had P-Diddy and his freak-offs written all over it. Could this be exposure of Diddy through film by one or many of his victims in some way?" a person theorized. "The parallels between the Diddy freak-offs and this movie are uncanny! The perfume (the baby oil), the young blonde guy who did not want to be part of it (reminds me of possibly Justin Bieber), the Polaroids (how Diddy videoed the freak-offs), the mansion on the island (Diddy’s mansions on Star Island), even Slater’s assistant reminds me of Diddy’s assistant," a Reddit user noted.

According to Marca, in a resurfaced 2002 video Combs himself revealed unsettling details about his white parties. During an appearance on the Late Night With Conan O'Brien Show, he talked about locking up women in rooms and seducing them with liquor. Despite many alleged victims filing lawsuits, the disgraced rapper has refuted the claims and pleaded not guilty. He has been denied bail several times and awaits trial which is to begin in May.

Reflecting on the ongoing situation, an insider recently told People magazine, that the Bad Boys Record label owner wields power even from prison. "He's so powerful. Everyone was afraid to cross him," they said. "Even though he's behind bars now, he's still so powerful. We all knew it even back then." The source added, "Everyone always chalked it up to being a creative genius when it came to his obsession with controlling things." Additionally, the insider stated that Combs might leverage his understanding of everyone's secrets to bail himself. "He's incredibly smart. He knows a lot of people, and he's helped a lot of people — so a lot of people owe him. He knows that."