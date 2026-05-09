‘NCIS’ Season 23 finale finally confirms Timothy McGee’s replacement and he's absolutely perfect

The May 12 finale finally sees the successor to Timothy McGee in the MCRT, and it was a solid move from the writers

'NCIS' Season 23 finale comes with the perfect and much-awaited replacement for Sean Murray's Timothy McGee. With just one episode remaining in the series, the expectation is for a long-running cop procedural to finish on a strong note. After improved writing and the glimpses of the crisp plotline of the old 'NCIS', this season has been well-received by fans. The unexpected bombshell came with the death of Leon Vance during the series's landmark 500th episode. This set up the vacancy for the NCIS director's post, and McGee was looked at as the man set to assume command.

A still of Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee with Patrick Keleher as Matteo Garcia (Image credit: CBS)

That said, the finale confirms the character who will fill McGee's position in the MCRT. His son, Mateo (Patrick Keleher). Fans will know the latter as McGee's secret son from the previous seasons. Now, he will return in "Sons and Daughters" and start an internship with the agency. In his latest interview with TV Insider, Murray teased what to expect: "McGee has always prided himself on being a great father, so now that Mateo is in his life, he’s trying to make up for lost time. He may not get it the first time around, but he keeps trying to find that connection to build a relationship. McGee loves investigating and getting to the center of it all."

Ever since Vance's death, McGee taking over has been the topic of discussion for fans. At the same time, fans speculated that Dale Sawyer and Curtis Hubley could be likely candidates to replace McGee at the MCRT. With Mateo now in the fold, there will be a massive plot twist for the upcoming season, the tone of which will be set in the finale. It's worth noting that McGee was looked at as one of the characters exiting at some stage this season. In previous episodes of 'NCIS', McGee had also doubled as a renowned author, Thom E. Gemcity. Over the years, His role has significantly reduced, and the character development has been stagnant. With the Parker family drama and his own character seeing a major jump, the spotlight will dim on other major players on the show, and perhaps, MooseNet is McGee's future and a potential way out of the show. Now, all eyes will be on the finale on May 12, 2026, at 8 PM ET/PT on CBS.