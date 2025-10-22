'NCIS' Season 23 seemingly confirms major character exit as focus on Alden Parker intensifies

Sean Murray's Timothy McGee effectively reveals his exit plan from MCRT in Episode 2

It was well established ahead of 'NCIS' Season 23 that the latest installment would focus on Gary Cole's Alden Parker. With the season off to a gripping start, the show also hints at a major character's departure. Sean Murray's Timothy McGee effectively reveals his exit plan from MCRT. The procedural sees McGee meet Parker in an abandoned shack in episode 2, where he demonstrates his latest creation, MooseNet (patent pending). The project shows McGee has been working on the side while being part of MCRT.

On the series front, Murray's character now has an arc of sorts that could see him move into a new career as an inventor. It's worth noting that in previous episodes of 'NCIS', McGee also doubled as a renowned author, Thom E. Gemcity. Over the years, McGee's role has significantly reduced, and the character development has been stagnant. With the Parker family drama and his own character seeing a major jump, the spotlight will dim on other major players on the show, and perhaps, MooseNet is McGee's future and a potential way out of the show.

The mystery surrounding Parker's family is far from solved, and safe to say that, will be one of the key storylines this season. Murray had earlier previewed the new season. "It’s really a win-win," he said, according to CBS. "We kick off the night, then you’ve got NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney. We feel a special connection to Origins because it follows the younger version of the character who started it all. We’ve even filmed a crossover episode that’ll air later this season."

"It ties into an old case from back in the day—then, 30 years later, those same people and events resurface, and we have to deal with the fallout. It all adds to the continuity of the franchise, and hopefully, fans will love it." He further added about his character, "He’s worried about Parker. ‘[It’s], ‘How do we take care of our fellow brother here and make this right?’ So it’s complicated."

Fans will now eagerly await the new episode after two explosive chapters that set the tone for another promising season of CBS's longest-running show. The official logline for Episode 3 reads, "When a petty officer's death is connected to a blackmail investigation, the team is forced to work with Special Agent Sawyer on the case, which takes a terrifying turn for Torres."

'NCIS' airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.