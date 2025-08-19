‘NCIS’ Season 23 premieres this fall with a major schedule shake-up and new time slot none of us saw coming

‘NCIS’ fans get big news as CBS moves flagship show to Tuesdays for first time in years

‘NCIS’ fans have reason to celebrate, the beloved series is returning to CBS very soon! That’s right, CBS has officially renewed the flagship ‘NCIS’ series along with its companion shows, including the prequel ‘NCIS: Origins’ and the international spinoff ‘NCIS: Sydney.’ Season 23 of ‘NCIS’ is set to premiere on October 14, 2025, airing at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesdays. This season also brings a schedule change, moving from its longtime Monday night slot to Tuesday nights. The show confirmed the change in June 2025 with a post on Instagram captioned, “Tuesdays, we’re coming home 👏👏.”

Fans immediately flocked to the comment section to drop their two cents, as one said, "Yay! I am so ready for a new season. Super excited to see how this season will be, after how S22 ended. Congrats with s23." Followed by a second user who penned, "NCIS is back to its home time slot that it was in the first 18 seasons. Glad to see Origins and Sydney follow and make it NCIS Tuesday nights." Another netizen remarked, "NCIS is the best series, and with Wilmer Valderrama is excellent. I love it, and the character of Torres is absolutely fantastic." A fan commented, "Very excited for a new season. Kinda funny to see tough guy, Agent Torres, getting his makeup applied. Wilmer Valderrama, I love. You 😍❤️."

In addition to this, CBS has made the bold decision to move the international spin-off of the hit police procedural drama from its previous Friday time slot to a Tuesday time slot. From now on, 'NCIS: Sydney' will air on Tuesday nights at 10 pm. The change in the time slot will give 'NCIS: Sydney' a higher probability of success. The unique star cast of the show and its gripping storyline, airing alongside its other successful franchise spinoffs, boost its chances of reaching its target audience.

In recent years, the Australian-based spinoff has struggled to win over viewers due to its limited connections to the flagship series. According to Collider, the Season 22 finale of the main show hints that ‘NCIS: Sydney’ will soon launch its first full crossover with the entire franchise. Meanwhile, ABC’s fall schedule reveals that its breakout hit ‘High Potential’ will now share a time slot with NCIS’s lesser-known spinoff. ‘NCIS: Sydney’ is set to premiere on October 14, 2025, while ‘High Potential’ will return earlier on September 16, 2025, almost a month ahead.

During an interview with Collider, showrunner Morgan O'Neil shared what fans can expect from the upcoming season of 'NCIS: Sydney.' He said, “Anything I say is going to be a little bit too leading, but I promise you, from all the way down here, Season 3 is going to be way bigger than Season 2.” For those wondering, 'NCIS: Sydney' Season 3 will hit the television screens on October 14, 2025, at 10 pm ET. Till then, the fans can binge-watch the previous seasons on Paramount+.