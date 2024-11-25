'Landman' has a big lesson to learn from Yellowstone’s blunder that turned fans away

Both 'Landman' and 'Yellowstone' are the creative brainchild of Taylor Sheridan

Contains spoiler for 'Yellowstone'

For the longest time, 'Yellowstone' successfully ruled fans' hearts with its gritty narrative, action-packed sequences, and complicated family dynamics. However, with the death of Kevin Costner's John Dutton and nothing much happening in the first two episodes of 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2, it's quite evident that the conclusion of the iconic show will not be able to do justice to its legacy. On the other hand, 'Yellowstone' creator Taylor Sherdiarn's 'Landman' made its grand debut with much fanfare.

Since the two shows share the same creator, the comparison between them is inevitable, with an early comparison between the Landman's Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) and Yellowstone's Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) already gaining traction. However, there is also a discussion of the things that 'Landman' needs to stay away from to avoid the 'Yellowstone' debacle.

What 'Landman' should learn from 'Yellowstone'

Kevin Costner in a still from 'Yellowstone' (Facebook/@yellowstone)

While 'Yellowstone' enjoyed a good amount of fan and critic appreciation, things all went down with Season 5 Part 2 when an offscreen feud between Costner and Sherdiarn resulted in the onscreen demise of John. Now, John was the center of the narrative, and taking his character off is just like taking a soul from its body, which is quite evident with the backlash the latest season is getting. Now, 'Landman' is also building upon the same formula where Tommy is the heart of the storyline and influences the future trajectory of the show.

Of course, the new series has just been released, and it's too soon to speculate anything about its future, but given the track record of Sherdiarn, Tommy being the center of the narrative is too risky. As the majority of Yellowstone's narrative was based on John, the downfall of the show was imminent with his ousting. So, to avoid a debacle like 'Yellowstone,' 'Landman' needs to focus on other characters as well instead of just focusing on Tommy

Fans suggest 'Landman' should avoid Yellowstone's fate

A still from 'Landman' (Paramount+)

Fans were also quick to share their two cents on Reddit about the mistakes 'Landman' should avoid to end up like 'Yellowstone.'

A fan said, "I've watched every Yellowstone and both Landmans. My prediction is that Landman will destroy Yellowstone as far as reviews and viewership-and I really enjoy Yellowstone. Unless Thornton quits like Costner did, this will be bigger than Dallas times whatever multiple you wanna use. And for the record, I'm not sure I watched a full Dallas."

Another said, "The majority of his shows start good. I just don’t want another train wreck like Yellowstone and/or Tulsa King. He needs to stop casting James Jordan. Him being in YS, Lioness, Mayor of Kingstown, 1883, and this is getting confusing. Also, this isn’t the right sub for this post. Try r/LandmanSeries."

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 trailer

This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online.