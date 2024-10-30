All-star ‘Landman’ trailer proves why Taylor Sheridan is the current King of TV

“You wouldn’t want to have my job any week,” says Billy Bob Thornton in the trailer, setting the stage for a high-stakes drama in 'Landman'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Paramount+ has amped up excitement by releasing the second trailer for 'Landman', a gripping new series created by Taylor Sheridan. Known for his skill in building intense dramas, Sheridan’s latest project dives deep into the volatile world of oil towns in West Texas. Inspired by a popular podcast, 'Landman' explores the modern-day oil rush, shedding light on the lives caught in the crossfire between wildcat billionaires and hardworking “roughnecks,” or oil rig laborers.

In true Sheridan style, 'Landman' captures a world where ambition collides with environmental and geopolitical stakes. The series promises to explore how this oil boom is impacting not only local economies but also the broader forces of climate and politics, crafting a story that speaks to the high stakes of the modern oil industry.

What role does Billy Bob Thornton play in 'Landman'?

A still from 'Landman' (@paramount+)

In 'Landman', Billy Bob Thornton stars as Tommy Norris, a tough crisis manager for a major oil company. Tommy is the go-to “fixer” who steps in whenever something goes wrong, managing problems between the wealthy executives and the rig workers on the ground. The trailer shows Tommy taking on some seriously intense situations, from stopping fires to surviving a plane crash. “You wouldn’t want to have my job any week,” he says, setting the stage for a high-stakes drama. Thornton is joined by a strong cast that includes Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Demi Moore, and Jon Hamm, who will appear throughout the season. Michael Peña and Andy Garcia also make guest appearances, adding to the already impressive lineup.

What makes 'Landman' a signature Taylor Sheridan project?

A still from 'Landman' (@paramount+)

Taylor Sheridan, known for hits like 'Yellowstone' and 'Tulsa King', co-created 'Landman' with Christian Wallace. The show is based on stories from Texas Monthly and Imperative Entertainment, bringing a true-to-life feel to the world of oil and ambition. Behind the scenes, Sheridan is joined by an experienced team of producers and directors, including Stephen Kay and Michael Friedman, who ensure his unique vision comes through in every episode.

'Landman' premieres on November 17 on Paramount+ with the first two episodes, kicking off a 10-episode season. Sheridan fans are in for a treat this November, with 'Yellowstone' returning for Season 5, Part 2, and 'Tulsa King' wrapping up its second season.

'Landman' trailer