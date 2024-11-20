Calls to cancel 'Yellowstone' immediately grow as post-Costner anger builds

John Dutton's demise has left 'Yellowstone' Season 5 directionless

Contains spoilers for 'Yellowstone' Season 5

It's too disheartening to witness the legacy of the smash-hit series 'Yellowstone' being annihilated owing to the internal conflict between Kevin Costner and the maker Taylor Sheridan. Ever since the premiere of the latest season, constant focus on the series's deteriorating quality has been voiced by avid fans. The most triggering point for most came when Costner's iconic character John Dutton was declared dead.

From hereon, the storyline of the show has been dragging across the first two episodes, where the story is jumping from past to present, and that too without any clear mention, rendering fans confused. With Costner's iconic character John gone and the episodes having no major developments, most of the fans are calling for the ending of the show.

'Yellowstone' Season 5 under fire for confusing timelines

One thing that has to be taken into consideration is that 'Yellowstone' Season 5 is coming off as soulless due to the absence of Dutton patriarch John, with no major developments in the first two episodes. Not only that, the confusing timelines where the storyline jumps from one six weeks earlier to the present are not helping either. Now, from the outset, John has been the anchor of the storyline and is characterized as the heart of the narrative. In the last four and a half seasons, John has been portrayed as the one attempting to safeguard his ranch, with the plot focusing mostly on him.

In other words, John's character embodies the generational struggle to preserve the Dutton legacy, which is the core of the show. Without the presence of John, things are not looking great for the Duttons, as Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) are all in for exacting revenge on their father's death, whereas Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) is hell-bent on destroying it, which leaves no one interested in preserving the legacy of the ranch. In my opinion, John's presence was the glue that held the narrative and emotional depth together, and without him, the show would come across as soulless.

Fans criticises 'Yellowstone' Season 5

Soon after the premiere of 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 10 on November 17, fans took to a Reddit thread to voice their opinion to cancel 'Yellowstone' after the death of John.

A fan said, "The rest of it is about killing Jamie. That’s super boring by itself." Another added, "I've never seen a show in its final episodes drag its feet so bad. This season is a**."

An agitated fan commented, "It is quite lazy. One minute Rip is in Montana and the next he’s 6 weeks in the past in Texas. The 6666 stuff is so irrelevant now but I guess they need it for advertising and nothing else." Another said, "This season will be a backdoor pilot for 6666. They can't continue the main show but probably harvest some popular characters and keep it going in Texas."

"There was a whole scene with the sole purpose of promoting 6666 vodka. What an absolute joke this show has become," said another fan. Criticising writing and direction, another fan said, "Yep and 4 left. It's honestly just extremely poor writing and directing."

'Yellowstone' Season 5 trailer

