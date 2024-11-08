'Yellowstone' stars as you've never seen them before

'Yellowstone' cast made their stylish appearance at Museum of Modern Art in New York City for the show's final chapter

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: With the second part of the fifth and last season of the neo-western drama 'Yellowstone' scheduled to premiere on Sunday, November 10, anticipation is mounting, especially as the show's face, Kevin Costner, will not appear in the last season. However, the remainder of the cast came together to celebrate the last season's debut.

At the grand premiere of the highly anticipated 'Yellowstone' Season 5 on Thursday, November 7, held at New York City's Museum of Modern Art, the cast typically seen in rugged, western-inspired attire, looked absolutely stunning. The cast members, including Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asibille, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, and Gil Birmingham, looked stunning on the red carpet at the premiere.

(L-R) Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille Chow, Cole Hauser and Gil Birmingham attend the Paramount's 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 premiere at Museum of Modern Art on November 07, 2024 in New York City (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Kelly Reilly stuns in a black strapless dress

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser attend the Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 premiere at Museum of Modern Art on November 07, 2024 in New York City (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Kelly Reilly, who plays the fiery and multifaceted Beth Dutton on 'Yellowstone', looked lovely on the red carpet. The 47-year-old actress chose a gorgeous black strapless dress with a daring split to highlight her toned legs. Her fiery red hair was done in a neat updo, while her distinctive smoky eye makeup highlighted her piercing blue eyes.

Reilly completed her look with silver rings and a gloomy red manicure. Reilly also posed with her on-screen spouse, Cole Hauser, which piqued viewers' interest.

Cole Hauser impresses in a black suit and dress shirt

Cole Hauser and Cynthia Daniel attend the Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on November 07, 2024 in New York City (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Cole Hauser, 49, showed off his unique charm on the red carpet as the man kept it simple yet stylish. Hauser, accompanied by his photographer wife, Cynthia Daniel, wore a sleek and sophisticated black suit. Hauser's slightly unbuttoned dress shirt enhanced the appearance, adding a casual yet elegant vibe to the look.

Hauser even posed with his onscreen wife Reilly, and the two looked like a dream together. Hauser's smoldering expression grabbed the photographer's attention, solidifying the fact that he still has the rugged allure that fans like.

Jennifer Landon dazzles in her black ensemble

Jennifer Landon attends the Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on November 07, 2024 in New York City (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Jennifer Landon, who was cast as a permanent member of the 'Yellowstone' in Season 5, also succeeded in turning heads with her all-black appearance. The actress looked sharp and sleek in a high-waisted black trouser that complimented her neck-plunging blouse.

To complete her outfit, she chose a sleek hairstyle and long earrings. The actress stood elegantly in front of the cameras, leaving fans wondering what would happen to her character in the final season.

Wes Bentley looks dapper in a sleek gray suit

Wes Bentley attends the Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 premiere at Museum of Modern Art on November 07, 2024 in New York City (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Wes Bentley's character Jamie Dutton is infamous for getting on people's nerves on the show, but the 'Yellowstone' star managed to melt many hearts on the red carpet with his gray suit. The 46-year-old Bentley looked fantastic in a sophisticated gray tweed suit, black shirt, and matching dress shoes.

The talented actor posed boldly in front of the cameras for the photos, which also aligned with his polished appearance as Jamie Dutton from 'Yellowstone'.

Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille dress to kill

Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille attend the Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on November 07, 2024, in New York City (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton on 'Yellowstone', looked every bit the stylish and rugged heartthrob in a worn black suede jacket and a white T-shirt. He completed his look with black skinny pants and sparkling black boots.

Grimes was also photographed on the red carpet beside co-star Kelsey Asbille, who plays his wife Monica Dutton on the show. Asbille looked stunning in a low-cut black silk dress with sheer lace accents and black shoes. Her cut raven hair was nicely tucked behind her ear, which enhanced her entire appearance.

'Yellowstone' season 5 part 2 trailer